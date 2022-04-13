ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Tennis team sweeps conference foes

 3 days ago

Republic opened its conference tennis season with two sweeps on the road. The Tigers first beat Neosho 9-0, winning 72 of the 81...

Laclede Record

LHS girls’ soccer team beats Crocker

After a challenging three-game losing skid, the Lebanon High School girls’ soccer team dominated the Crocker Lions in their first home game in April on Thursday night, 3-0. The Lady ‘Jackets had lost three close games in a row this past week with two penalty kick losses to Webb City and Camdenton and then a 2-1 loss to Carl Junction in the Parkview tournament. Lebanon has lost three games in penalty kicks this year and defeated Waynesville earlier this year in penalty kicks, but the team has recorded seven shutouts in 2022. “Normally, you see penalty kicks in districts,” head coach Matt Jernigan said. “I have never had four penalty kicks in a season, and that’s the number we are at halfway through the year. The girls are getting experience, but now we just need to win one. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
WAVY News 10

Clarence Rupert, a state champion at Maury, played key role in Saint Peters’ improbable tournament run

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Like every other sports fan who witnessed Saint Peters University’s incredible run in this year’s NCAA Tournament, Clarence Rupert is “still in shock.” “The whole run was amazing,” said Rupert, who scored 11 points in the Peacocks’ 67-64 win over Purdue. Saint Peters became the first 15-seed in NCAA Tournament history to […]
NORFOLK, VA
WIBW

Topeka High girls basketball coach accepts job at Andover

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High head girls basketball coach Hannah Alexander, has accepted the same position at Andover High. Alexander led T-High to an 88-8 record over the past four years, including four-straight state appearances and 6A runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2021. The Trojans fell by a single point in the state quarterfinals this year.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Steer and Varland lead Wind Surge to first win of the season

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAKE) -- The Wichita Wind Surge scored a season-high seven runs on Thursday on the way to a 7-1 win over Northwest Arkansas, it's the first win of the season for the Surge. Spencer Steer had an RBI triple in the first inning and he followed that up...
WICHITA, KS

