Best outdoor cat enclosure: Allow your cat to roam safely

Indoor cats don't have to stay inside – with the best outdoor cat enclosure they can get some fresh air while also remaining safe. Getting out of the house is good for all felines in the same way that it does you the world of good. It mentally and physically stimulates them while allowing them time in the sun and the opportunity to feel, see and smell new things.

Although you could make use of one of the best cat harnesses , a cat enclosure will grant a kitty more freedom. They don't have to stick to your side and you don't necessarily have to spend the entire outdoor session with your cat either, making enclosures great for anyone who is pressed for time. You'll be able to get on with your own tasks knowing that your cat is free from risk.

Of course, an enclosure wouldn't be necessary if you had an outdoor cat. Although there is growing move against allow felines to freely roam because of the risk they pose to birds, rodents and other wildlife, there is still a case to be made for allowing them to do as they please (see our guide to caring for outdoor cats if you have a feline who spends a lot of time outside).

There is, however, an increased chance that your cat will be attacked either by neighbourhood moggies, dogs and even foxes. Outdoor cats can also get lost or hit by a vehicle. Indoor cats have safer lives and outdoor cat enclosures are a good compromise.

But which one to choose? There are so many on the market and you'll be spoilt for choice, from traditional wire and mesh options to more modern wooden designs. Here is our guide to the best ones you can pick up in 2022...

PetsRadar's pick of the best outdoor cat enclosures

(Image credit: Amazon)

PawHut Large Wooden Outdoor Cat House

Best overall outdoor cat enclosure

Measurements (inches): 76.75" L x 37.25" W x 68.75" H | Weight (pounds): 100 | Materials: Fir Wood, Wire Mesh

Escape-proof Durable wood and wire design Weatherproof Expensive

Okay, so before we start raving on about how much we love this enclosure from PawHut, it's only fair that we come clean quickly and let you know that this is one of the more expensive enclosures out there. But, if you have the budget? Boy oh boy is it worth it!

This fully enclosed large playpen is ideal for multiple cats and the design is hands down one of the best we've seen. Multi-tiered, the main house includes a paned window, sliding door, a small hinged door, and a ramp to help for easy access into the house.

You'll also find plenty of room inside for a cat bed and litter box, and the doors and windows allow for plenty of air to flow through on hot days. There's a large run area for your kitty to stretch their legs in and the large front door with secure safety latches lets you gain easy access to your kitty.

Made from fir wood and wire mesh, this is a super durable enclosure and the flat roof is covered with asphalt for enhanced weather protection against both sun and rain. It's all held together by pet-friendly sealant and the assembly instructions are clear and easy to follow.

Overall, this large and roomy enclosure ticks all the boxes - except perhaps price, but if you're able to stretch to it, we're pretty sure you won't regret investing in this little beauty.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Outback Jack Outdoor Cat Enclosures For Indoor Cats

Best budget option

Measurements (inches): 31 x 21.5 x 6.5 | Weight (pounds): 7 | Materials: Polyester, mesh

Simple to assemble Portable Fits a balcony/small garden Some reports of parts breaking

As much as we’d all like loads of money and a huge garden, most of us don’t have these luxuries. While this doesn’t have the sheer scale of Omlet’s offerings, it is undoubtedly a much more realistic prospect warranting closer examination.

It may not look the biggest from the pictures, but it offers a lot of room for your kitty, encompassing over 30 feet of space. The tunnel zips onto the end of the supplied tent – a masterstroke since cats love running down tunnels, and will have a lot of fun with this.

Totally surrounded by a polyester mesh material, the gaps are small enough that no bugs can get in. We suspected that it might be susceptible to getting torn by claw-happy cats, but we haven’t seen any reports of this in reviews, so we’ll give Outback Jack the benefit of the doubt.

Assembly couldn’t be simpler. Once out of the packaging, simply undo the ties and the tunnel pops out. From there, it’s simply a case of zipping it onto the tent, and everything’s effectively done.

There were reports of the zip breaking in user reviews, but these were few and far between. For the relatively low price, we’re not expecting anything especially sturdy, but it’s comforting to know that there are so many happy customers.

While we wouldn’t recommend leaving your cat in it for hours on end, it seems perfect for giving them a few hours in the sun. Coupled with its affordability and portability, and you have something that could be worth an investment.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Kitty City Claw Indoor and Outdoor Mega Kit Cat Furniture

Best indoor and outdoor cat enclosure

Measurements (inches): 33 x 47.25 x 46.75 inches | Weight (pounds): 11.8 Pounds | Materials: Nylon Mesh

Works indoors and outdoors Zip door for easy access Rearrangeable cubby cubes Cubby cubes can be wobbly

Fresh air fun is guaranteed when you purchase this mesh outdoor cat enclosure. Fully enclosed but with full 360-degree visibility, this breathable play set is durable enough to withstand energetic play and the occasional claw climb!

The rearrangeable cubby cubes provide plenty of places to hide and snooze, and because you can move them about, you can mix things up from time to time and provide your feline friend with some much needed variety.

Measuring 33 x 47.25 x 46.75 inches, this outdoor cat enclosure is ideal for multi-fur baby households and the zip door makes getting your cats in and out an absolute breeze. You can also expand the enclosure by zipping on other Kitty City products, such as tunnels, so there's lots of options for keeping this play set feeling fresh.

(Image credit: Amazon)

PawHut Large Wooden Outdoor Cat House

Best combination outdoor cat enclosure

Measurements (inches): 76.75 x 37.25 x 68.75 | Weight (pounds): 100 | Materials: Fir wood, asphalt, wire mesh

Includes a cat house Durable and weatherproof Fully enclosed with plenty of space Quite expensive

Upon purchasing an outdoor cat enclosure, one of the first resorts is usually to purchase some cover to protect your cat from the elements. Here, there is no need to worry about this, with the design incorporating its very own kennel to assist in providing some vital shelter.

This is more expensive than a lot of other cat runs we’ve seen, which is unsurprising considering the relatively high quality of the construction materials. But bearing in mind the almost entirely positive Amazon user reviews, this added expense has brought with it security – both for your pet and for your peace of mind.

The fir wood materials offer a sturdy framework for this enclosure, and the asphalt provides a good level of waterproofing. Inside, a ladder provides easy access to the cat house, which provides ample shelter. Outside, there’s plenty of room for your cats to lie around in. We recommend putting a couple of scratch posts in there, maybe a freestanding platform or two.

All in all, it’s hard to find a lot wrong with this particular enclosure. It even looks nice – the grey paint aesthetic giving the impression that it has actually been designed, rather than hurriedly put together like some of the unpainted wood-themed products out there.

If you don’t mind paying the hefty price tag, then you’ll get a well-made outdoor cat enclosure. With a few additions, this could be all your cat could want.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Kittywalk Outdoor Net Cat Enclosure

Best outdoor cat enclosure for balconies and patios

Measurements (inches): 72 x 18 x 24 | Weight (pounds): 14 | Materials: Solid steel wickets & rip stop netting

Self standing Maximum visibility and ventilation Weather resistant The access in and out can be tricky

If you don't have a backyard but still want to give your kitty some fresh air, never fear because this small outdoor netted cat enclosure from Kittywalk has got you covered! Perfect for use on decks and patios, it measures 72 x 18 x 24 and is self-standing with open-net construction for maximum visibility and ventilation.

Completely enclosed with two doors for entering and exiting, the enclosure requires no assembly and features rip-stop netting to ensure it can hold up to your kitty's claws. It's also weather-resistant, which makes it ideal for use all year round and it comes with a storage bag for handy travel.

(Image credit: Amazon)

AmazonBasics Large 3-Tier Cat Cage Playpen Box Crate Kennel

Best to keep on the balcony

Measurements (inches): 35.83 x 22.44 x 50.6 | Weight (pounds): 37.4 | Materials: Metal wire, rust-resistant e-coat finish

Easily portable Fits in small spaces Requires minimal measurements Might be too small for some cats

If your needs are of a considerably lower scale than what you’ve seen previously in this guide, then this Amazon Basics offering might be more to your liking. Although it’s much smaller in size, it has the advantage of being portable, relatively inexpensive, and ultimately perfect for placement on a balcony. The swing-open doors have secure latches too, meaning there’s little risk of your cat performing a Houdini act.

Comprising three tiers – perfect for your cat to jump around on should they want some exercise, or simply a better view – it offers a safe and secure environment in which they can do so. Should they try to claw at or chew the cage, the durable metal wire – adorned with a black e-fish – is perfectly safe for cats. It requires no real maintenance, apart from the odd clean if it gets dusty.

If you want to move it, you can simply wheel it around or fold it up, ready for transportation elsewhere. Though few breakages of any kind have been reported, a year’s warranty is offered, so either way, it’s nothing to worry about.

It also provides a handy dual purpose: litterbox training. Some cats don’t like being watched, so placing a tray at the bottom could provide a handy alternative.

While it might not be exactly what you’d think of when looking for cat enclosures, we can’t deny that it is handy for those living in more confined spaces. If you’re one of those people, it could serve as a handy middle ground against a full-sized enclosure.

(Image credit: Amazon)

ToysOpoly #1 Premium Pet Playpen

Best portable cat enclosure

Measurements (inches): 26 x 19 x 1.9 | Weight (pounds): 5.6 | Materials: Open mesh

Lightweight and portable Relatively affordable No assembly required Flimsy in places

If you’re the sort of person who likes to take their cat away with them, then this could be the solution you’re looking for. Letting them roam around in an unfamiliar environment isn’t ideal, so being able to take something with you that makes it easy to keep an eye on them while they experience the outdoors is not to be sniffed at.

This playpen from ToysOpoly – intended primarily for outdoor use – provides your cat with an open and risk-free environment (it is BPA-safe and lead-safe, third-party tested and certified non-toxic). It’s durable and waterproof, and easy to assemble, popping up in seconds upon removal from its packaging.

Fill it up with some toys and it’s perfect for a few hours in the garden or on the balcony on a nice sunny day. What’s more, if you’re confident that your cat won’t attempt a leapfrog, you can unzip the roof, allowing them to bask in the sun.

Inevitably, considering the relatively low price, some parts are susceptible to breaking. The zips are particularly flimsy, with some customers reporting these breaking. Like the rest of the material on this product, it seems that more care and attention than usual is required when handling this.

While it might not necessarily have the longest lifespan, you definitely get what you pay for – a safe and open environment for your cat to play around in, allowing them to experience the outside world at a safe distance.

(Image credit: Aivituvin)

Aivituvin Cat House Outdoor Catio

Best outdoor cat enclosure for leaping around

Measurements (inches): 71 x 38 x 71 | Weight (pounds): 123 | Materials: Wood

Plenty of space for activities Durable Can be customized inside Expensive Takes up space

If you have the luxury of space or a big garden then certain other cat enclosures become available as options – this offering from Aivituvin is one of them.

Constructed from wood, this comes highly recommended by Amazon, and it's easy to see why. Containing a number of platforms on either side of the enclosure, it gives plenty of opportunities for cats to jump from balcony to balcony, as well as to climb.

If it all gets a bit too much from them then there are two enclosed bed areas, both to shelter from the elements and to escape the sun. The enclosure is completely weather-proof too – the waterproof asphalt roof will ensure your cats – and anything you choose to add to it – are safe from the elements.

Speaking of which, there is plenty of room inside for you to add pieces of cat furniture, should you decide to. A couple of scratching posts would be great, for instance.

Inevitably, this all comes with a price tag. It's not cheap, and what's more, you'll need to be sure that you have room for it. If you do though, then it could prove to be a great addition.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Outdoor Pop Up Pet Playpen

Best outdoor cat enclosure with a tunnel

Measurements: 17.3 x 12.2 x 5.2 inches | Weight: 3 pounds | Materials: Fiberglas and nylon

Easy to set up Includes a tunnel Lots of room to roam and play Not as robust as other enclosures

Having a square area in which to roam isn't half as interesting as having somewhere else to go. With this playpen, curious kitties can decide to leave the confines of the main playpen and wander through the tunnel. Yes, it leads back into the playpen again but it ensures there's a good length of walking space while also offering a more confined area which often makes cats feel more secure.

With a 360-degree view, this playpen is also perfect for you. You're able to see exactly where your cat is at all times and they can also see outside. What's more, since it's over 15 square feet, there's plenty of space inside so you can pack it with toys and other distractions. And since it's so easy to set up, you can have it up and down whenever you want without it taking up vital room in your yard.

As the manufacturer states, this is also great if you have a cat with your on your travels and even outdoor cats can benefit. By taking the enclosure on a journey, you can enjoy a picnic, for instance, without worrying that your kitty is going to wander off and become lost in unfamiliar surroundings. With the mesh fabric being breathable, they're going to get some vital fresh air with the utmost of safety.

How to choose the best outdoor cat enclosure

Outdoor cat enclosures come in many forms, probably more than you previously imagined. With this in mind, you’ll need to think carefully about what exactly you require from one. For us, the primary considerations to bear in mind are:

What is your budget?

These products range from easily affordable to quite substantial financial outlays. If you can afford it then great, but don’t pay more than you can afford.

What do you have room for?

Can you physically fit it in your outdoor space? Do you have a whole garden or a balcony? Choose accordingly.

Is it pet safe?

This is why it pays to purchase products from recognized manufacturers, and not retailers with no reviews online. Some things are worth taking a punt on, but not the health and safety of your furry friends.

What are the return policies?

Some cats take time to adjust to outdoor enclosures. Some just plain dislike them altogether. Rather than persisting and making your cat uncomfortable, have your exit route planned should they not take to it.

What does it come with?

Would you like a kennel included, or are you going to customize it yourself? Keep an eye on what is included.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.