FALLS CITY - Auburn traveled south Thursday night for a doubleheader with Falls City on a mild night with blustering winds at Southeast Nebraska Communications Field. Thursday's meeting was originally supposed to be a single game, but it was changed to a doubleheader after the school's game on April 5 was postponed because of weather. The Bulldogs shut down the Tigers offense in game one, taking a 3-1 win, and came from behind to win game two by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning.

FALLS CITY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO