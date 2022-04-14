ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Vigilant Pastor Helps Catch Alleged Copper Thief

By Ken Kalthoff
 2 days ago
Pastor Todd Atkins had video of a vehicle and a thief stealing copper from his Salem Institutional Baptist Church air conditioning in South Dallas on April 6. So, when he saw the same vehicle beside a home under construction in the neighborhood Tuesday, he summoned police. This time, he said officers...

