ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

BC coach Jerry York retires; most NCAA hockey wins ever

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2UbW_0f8eCdUE00

Boston College coach Jerry York, the Hockey Hall of Famer who won five NCAA championships and the most games in college hockey history, said Wednesday that he is retiring.

York, 76, told his coaches and players that it seemed to be the right time after 28 years in Chestnut Hill and 50 in coaching overall. He said he is ready to spend more time traveling with his wife, Bobbie, and watch his grandchildren’s hockey, lacrosse, and soccer games.

“I leave knowing that it is the right time to go,” York said in a statement. “The book hasn’t closed, but it is time for me to start a new chapter.”

After arriving in Chestnut Hill in 1994 from Bowling Green, where he led the Falcons to the 1984 NCAA title, York guided BC to national championships in 2001, ’08, ’10 and ’12. His 1,123 overall victories and 41 in the NCAA Tournament are the most ever.

York was a five-time Hockey East coach of the year, most recently in 2021, and won the national award in 1977. He coached four Hobey Baker Award winners, 17 NHL first-round draft picks and 12 Stanley Cup champions.

“It is difficult to put into words all that Jerry York means to Boston College,” athletic director Pat Kraft said. “His record as the winningest coach in NCAA men’s ice hockey and BC hockey speak for themselves, but it is his humility, decency, unwavering commitment to his players, fellow coaches, and all of us in the BC family, and the quiet ways in which he contributes to this community that make him so beloved. He is a legend and one of the classiest individuals to ever coach in college sports.”

A native of nearby Watertown, York went to Boston College High School and then played for coach John “Snooks” Kelley at BC, where in 1965 he led the Eagles to the Beanpot title and the national championship game. In 1967, he was a first-team All-American and won the Walter Brown Award as the top American-born player in New England.

In all, he scored 84 goals with 70 assists while leading the Eagles to a 60-29 record.

York went into coaching and began at Clarkson at the age of 27, leading the Golden Knights from 1972-79 before moving to Bowling Green. He won his first national championship in 1984, then came to Boston College in 1994 and soon became one of three coaches in NCAA history to win championships at two different schools.

In 2012, York surpassed Michigan State's Ron Mason as the winningest coach in college hockey. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 2019. ———

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Danny Manning joins Louisville Cardinals' staff as an assistant coach

New Louisville coach Kenny Payne has added Danny Manning to his Cardinals staff as an assistant coach, the school announced Friday. Manning joins Nolan Smith, who left Duke after six years on Mike Krzyzewski's staff, as assistant coaches on Payne's staff. The Cardinals have one assistant spot still open. One...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsTimes

UConn men rebuilding team after transfer-portal losses

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The UConn men's program, which has lost six players with remaining eligibility this offseason, has added guard Tristen Newton, a transfer from East Carolina. The 6-foot-5 rising senior averaged 17.7 points, five assists, and 4.8 rebounds for the Pirates last season. He will have two...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
WLKY.com

Former Florida State star joins UofL women's basketball team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville women's basketball program announced on Friday that guard Morgan Jones has been added to its 2022 class. The graduate transfer from Florida State spent the last four seasons with the Seminoles. She was named to the All-ACC First Team twice during her...
LOUISVILLE, KY
ABC News

Jeremy Sochan, Baylor men's basketball freshman, entering NBA draft

Baylor freshman Jeremy Sochan will enter the 2022 NBA draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility by hiring agents, he told ESPN on Friday. "I am fortunate enough to be declaring for the 2022 NBA draft," Sochan, the No. 14 prospect in the ESPN 100, told ESPN. He said he...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Mason
Person
Hobey Baker
Person
Jerry York
ABC News

Emoni Bates leaving Memphis men's basketball team to enter transfer portal

Memphis freshman Emoni Bates, a former No. 1 recruit, announced Saturday he planned to enter the transfer portal. "I'd like to thank Coach Penny [Hardaway], my teammates and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger," Bates wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you!"
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson basketball just lost another assistant coach

Clemson’s head coach Brad Brownell just lost his second assistant coach in the past week as Kareem Richardson will be leaving the team after just one season with the Tigers.  Richardson will be making a move in conference to ACC opponent North Carolina state joining head coach Kevin Keats’ staff. Richardson and former assistant coach who spent five seasons with the Tigers, Antonio Reynolds Dean, whom Georgia hired earlier this week as an assistant coach, are both now gone. Clemson basketball continues to see a handful of players and staff departing as they head into a long offseason of no basketball. For the time being, it looks like assistant coach Dick Bender is the only returning assistant for Brownell and the Tigers. He has spent six seasons with the team Brownell and the team. List What we learned from Clemson's spring game  
CLEMSON, SC
Wyoming News

Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Christian Koloko must choose wisely as he decides between UA, NBA

The Star's longtime columnist weighs in on Christian Koloko's draft decision, Adia Barnes' roster turnover, Dan Hicks' hall of fame induction and what name image and likeness deals mean for cheating: Arizona's Christian Koloko must choose between NBA Draft, further development Sometime in the next few days, Christian Koloko will announce that he has submitted his name to the NBA draft pool. The deadline for him to do so is...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Ice Hockey#College Hockey#Bowling Green#The Ncaa Tournament#Nhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Boston College
FanSided

Some big names have joined the new XFL as head coaches

The XFL has announced eight new coaches for the league’s return for the 2023 season. Co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, have announced finalized coaching staffs for the 2023 XFL season. The XFL has announced that its eight coaches — Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Terrell...
NFL
Romesentinel.com

Utica University softball coach Mineo set to retire

UTICA — Utica University’s head softball coach Pat Mineo will retire at the end of this season. It will bring an end to nearly 35 years of coaching softball. After 17 seasons as the head softball coach, Mineo’s record sits at 317-293 (.520) through 24 games this season. He is one of three active coaches at Utica University to reach the 300-win mark in his career.
UTICA, NY
ABC News

ABC News

610K+
Followers
148K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy