One-lane southbound traffic on Porter Ave between Apache and Alameda Street

As part of the Phase II Porter Avenue Waterline Replacement Project, contractors intend to close the southbound outside lane on Porter Avenue between Apache and Alameda for 12 days beginning April 14, 2022, in order to install a waterline.

The project is part of a two-part waterline installation project being carried out by Cimarron Construction.

Call 405.217.7778 or email Rachel.Croft@normanok.gov for more information.

###