Oakwood, GA

Soccer playoffs: West Hall boys open with 10-0 win against Salem in Class 3A bracket

By Bill Murphy
 2 days ago

Alejandro Lemus and Kevin Zuniga-Chavez each scored three goals for West Hall in a 10-0 win against Salem to open the Class 3A state playoffs Wednesday in Oakwood.

Also for the Spartans, Junior Avila added two goals. Andres Gomez and Emiliano Romero each found the back of the net once for West Hall (15-3-1).

Up next, West Hall hosts the winner of Long County/Savannah Arts Academy in the second round on April 19 in Oakwood.

Gainesville, GA
