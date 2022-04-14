ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After This Hospital Volunteer's Husband Passed, A Nurse Anesthetist Continued His Tradition Of Surprising Her With Flowers, And My Heart Grew 3 Sizes

By Alexa Lisitza
 2 days ago

Internet, meet Rush Hospital nurse anesthetist (CRNA) Mohammad Jamal Deen and Pat, who has volunteered at the hospital for over 25 years.

Before Pat's husband passed away in 1996, he regularly surprised her with flowers. So, after learning about the tradition, Mohammad picked up the mantle and has been amazing the 95-year-old with a beautiful bouquet several times a year. And in honor of her latest birthday, he compiled a few of their sweetest exchanges in a now- viral video that has captured viewers' hearts:

In the clip, Mohammad can be seen rounding the corner into the volunteer office with different arrangements and an equally large smile. "It usually starts with me calling the volunteer office because she’s always the one who picks up the phone," Mohammad told BuzzFeed about his methods of surprise. "This way, I ensure she is sitting there and not elsewhere. Second, I tell her I’m calling from overseas and kind of build that up, and then I pop in! This is why in most videos, she’s on the phone. It’s with me 'til I surprise her."

Pat and Mohammad first met in 2008, when he was working as an Arabic medical interpreter, and their office was a shared space with hospital volunteers. "We got close with time," Mohammad said. "There is a genuine light and love that radiates out of Pat that even the blind can see. She reminded me a lot of my grandmother. I found myself going to her for my problems, and she would always have solutions. She is definitely one of my best friends. I’ve now known her for 14 years, and I adore everything about her."

"Once I learned her husband used to bring her flowers and surprise her with them, I wanted that tradition to come back to life in honor of their love and also his life. He seemed like a wonderful, wonderful man. Her love for him is so felt," Mohammad concluded.

In the clip of Pat's reactions, she can be heard exclaiming, "Where did you come from?" before planting a kiss on Mohammad's cheek. "Every morning I pray for you along with my husband; not a day goes by that is left without prayer," she once told him.

If that didn't warm your heart already, Mohammad also splits his time between the US and abroad, where he completes volunteer anesthesia work across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. But don't worry! The 32-year-old always makes time for Pat. "We have a biweekly Sunday phone call to catch up on life and everything in between," he said.

Feel free to wish Pat a happy birthday message in the comments, which Mohammad will share with her.

To learn more about kindness with regards to helping others, you can listen to Mohammad's TED Talk titled "What if we were friends?" or follow him on Instagram .

