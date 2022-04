The saying “breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day” is something we all know. A good, healthy and satiating breakfast replenishes your supply of glucose to boost your energy levels and help you kick-start the day on a high note. While the much loved milk and cereal combo is loved for its convenience, eggs are a superior breakfast choice for a multitude of reasons. For one, eggs are loaded with high-quality protein. In fact, one large egg has six grams of protein, which is around 12% of the daily recommended intake. They’re also loaded with essential amino acids that help boost metabolism. And what’s even better? They take so little effort to cook!

