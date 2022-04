Scott Donovan has been known throughout the Golden Belt since the 1980s as a deejay and announcer on Eagle Radio in Great Bend. But Donovan has also been contributing to the sales side of the radio business for the past 18 years. His success was recognized recently when he earned a spot in Eagle Radio's $10 Million Sales Club for local ad sales. He was also awarded the company's Top Gun Award for the fifth consecutive year.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO