UEFA

Bodø/Glimt coach suspended from Roma game for tunnel brawl

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYON, Switzerland (AP) — Norwegian soccer club Bodø/Glimt will be without its coach against Roma on Thursday after UEFA dismissed an appeal against a suspension while he and the Italian team’s goalkeeping coach are...

UEFA
