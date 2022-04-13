Bodø/Glimt coach suspended from Roma game for tunnel brawl

Jose Mourinho is the last manager to have won a European trophy with an Italian club. It was 2010 when then Portuguese coach won the UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan. Twelve years later he chasing a different trophy bringing AS Roma to the semifinals of the UEFA Conference League, the new, third, European competition that was launched this season. It's clear that we are talking about a much different competition but AS Roma fans are desperate to see their team win a trophy more than ten years after the last time they lifted any silverware. The Giallorossi are the only Italian club left across Europe's three men's club competitions. Juventus were shockingly eliminated from the Champions League by Villarreal (although now that Unai Emery's men have also beaten Bayern the sting isn't quite so sharp) and Atalanta were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League in the quarterfinalsbyt RB Leipzig.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO