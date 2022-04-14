ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Dogs owned by Iditarod vet, reality TV star kill family pet

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUKd8_0f8btFos00

A pack of sled dog s belonging to an Iditarod veteran and reality TV star killed a family pet in Alaska, officials said.

Authorities in Wasilla are investigating the March 30 incident involving dogs owned by musher Jessie Holmes, who finished third in year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and stars in “Life Below Zero: Alaska” on the National Geographic channel.

Holmes, who lives in rural Alaska, was staying with his dog team at a Wasilla hotel that backs up to the adjacent homeowner’s yard. He let the dogs loose to relieve themselves when they attacked a pet dog named Lucky, who was attached to a lead in the yard.

When Lucky’s owner, Liza McCafferty, came outside to retrieve the 8-year-old Havanese, she saw a black dog dart from under her deck. It was part of a pack that suddenly appeared in her yard, she told the Anchorage Daily News.

She said the pack looked like it might attack her too, so she retreated. Then Holmes came down the hill to retrieve his sled dogs before returning to the home.

“He came in and was very, very apologetic,” McCafferty said. “He was on the verge of crying.”

Lucky was taken to a veterinary clinic but was dead.

“It was just a really terrible accident due to my negligence,” Holmes said.

Holmes said he has stayed at the hotel more than a dozen times and never had a problem letting his dogs loose to relieve themselves. He suspects two new dogs he had ventured off toward McCafferty’s yard, and the rest of the pack followed.

“There’s no way to not be distraught about this,” Holmes said. He said he’s fully accountable for this and wants to make things right.

Holmes said a Wasilla municipal official told him he would receive 10 loose dog citations and possibly another for animal cruelty, which could affect his mushing career.

Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford said in a statement that he incident was under investigation.

Comments / 26

Chry Thill
1d ago

wow it was an honest horrible mistake he has to live with... And taking responsibility.... I personally don't Thibodaux he should be charged with animal cruelty either... OR WASN'T DONE DELIBERATELY... He loves he dogs and i also believe his heart goes out to this poor dog like it was his own.... Don't be so easily to judge! But my heart goes out to all that has suffered by this horrible incident.... I know I love my dogs! Heartbreaking for all

Reply(8)
19
Holly McWilliams
1d ago

It was a horrible mistake that could have been prevented by him simply REMAINING OUTSIDE WATCHING HIS DOGS like a responsible owner. Doesn't matter if he's done it once or a thousand times. What if it had been a child?You don't just turn your dogs loose outside a HOTEL and let them run around unsupervised!

Reply(1)
6
Deborah Schultz
1d ago

Sorry for the dog's death..poor baby..I pray that Idatrod be shut down and rescue and safely shelter these precious ones.🙏🙏🙏💔💔

Reply(2)
14
Related
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was found tied to a gate with a terrible note from its owners

Kilo, the abandoned Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is assumed to be six years old. He was found tied to the front gates of Dogs Trust Merseyside in Huyton on a busy road with his food and water bowls. The handwritten letter with him stated his name and a message from his owners that they can no longer cope with him.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was in a car with his owners when he did the most terrifying thing

Imagine going on a road trip with your dog, it’s been eight hours–the journey has been going amazingly well. Everything’s hunky-dory. And then all of a sudden, your dog jumps out of the moving vehicle at 60mph on a motorway. Uh oh, trouble. That’s what happened to an unnamed couple who owns Jojo–the German shepherd who jumped out of the car window eight hours into the road trip.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Sled#Sled Dogs#National Geographic#The Anchorage Daily News
InspireMore

That’s 1 Lucky Dog! This Rare Pup Must Have Been Born With The Luck Of The Irish.

A Canadian couple is downright astounded after their dog surprised them with a very rare pup!. Trevor and Audra Mosher of Nova Scotia were excited to welcome their American valley bulldog’s newest litter. An ultrasound had revealed 7 adorable puppies waiting to be born, so when the big day came, they were ready. But after the expected pups arrived, mama Freya went into labor again.
ANIMALS
ABC News

ABC News

609K+
Followers
148K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy