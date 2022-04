DENVER (CBS4) – As we roll into the last part of March the snowpack across Colorado’s high country is in good shape with more than half of the major river basins running above normal. The Yampa and White River Basin is the lowest at 91 percent of where it should be. March and April are critical months for building snow depth above 9,000 feet in Colorado. Historically this is the time of year when an active storm track brings a parade of snowstorms that are full of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Snowpack typically reaches a peak in Colorado right around...

DENVER, CO ・ 28 DAYS AGO