ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Tear-free brushing? All you need is math

By Leah Burrows
Harvard Health
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs anyone who has ever had to brush long hair knows, knots are a nightmare. But with enough experience, most learn the tricks of detangling with the least amount of pain — start at the bottom, work your way up to the scalp with short, gentle brushes, and apply detangler when...

seas.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Spice You Should Put On Literally Everything To Flush Belly Bloat

While no spice is the ultimate magic cure for everyone when it comes to bloating, many people find turmeric can provide relief when experiencing indigestion. Turmeric, a flowering plant, Curcuma longa, of the ginger family, is a versatile spice that can add flavor to practically everything— including other anti-bloating foods like roasted veggies, rice, soups, etc. and drinks like tea or coffee. We checked in with digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert Dr. M. Kara, creator of KaraMD, and registered dietitian Michelle Hawksworth at Muscle and Brawn to learn more about how turmeric can reduce inflammation in the gut, which frequent bloating is a sign of.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Food Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Eating—It Accelerates Aging!

While aging and its natural effects like wrinkles are inevitable for everyone, experts say what we consume can heavily impact the rate at which this happens. A well-balanced diet, ample hydration and the right skincare products can all help someone preserve a youthful glow, so lacking to do these things can lead to the opposite. We checked in with skincare and health experts to ask what type of food, in their opinion, could make someone age faster and dry out their skin (helping more wrinkles form). Read on for tips from dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nadir Qazi, registered nutritionist Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, and registered dietitian Trista Best, RD, MPH.
SKIN CARE
Albany Herald

Why does coffee make you poop? Experts explain

For some people, coffee jump-starts their bowel movements in addition to their energy. Despite the drink's popularity, there isn't a lot of research on why coffee sends many people running to the bathroom within minutes of consuming it. "In some cases, as with coffee and bowel movements, there likely just...
FOOD & DRINKS
Medical News Today

Supplement slows aging process in mice, and possibly humans

As humans age, the mitochondria in the cells degrade, which negatively impacts cellular function. A recent study finds that a patented supplement improves such signs of aging in mice, significantly extending their life span. So far, limited trials involving humans provide similar results, raising hopes that the supplement can delay...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Curly Hair#Hair Spray#Brushing#Applied Mathematics
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The One Herb You Should Put On Literally Anything For A Faster Metabolism

The best ways to support a swift and healthy metabolism include eating a well-balanced diet, hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, there are many foods that can help promote smoother digestion and can aid greatly in your weight loss journey. We checked in with dietitians, nutritionists and health experts to learn more about one versatile herb that can be put on or in practically anything and that is often linked to healthy digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Daniel Boyer, M.D. health and nutrition expert at Farr Institute, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Lahana Vigliano, MS, CCN, certified clinical nutritionist and CEO of Nuvitru.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
shefinds

The Absolute Worst Breakfast Pastry For Your Metabolism, According to Nutritionists—It's Not Bagels!

If supporting your metabolism is your ultimate goal, it’s important to not only eat a well-balanced diet, drink lots of water and exercise regularly, but also to know what foods to limit (and ultimately avoid) for healthier digestion and preventing weight gain. With that said, many of us reach for breakfast pastries first thing in the morning to start our day out with a convenient treat. While this might be okay once and a while, health experts we spoke with warn that denying yourself a healthier breakfast can lead to an energy crash later on, among other negative effects. Read on for tips from David Brendan, registered dietitian and nutritionist, Alisha Temples, licensed nutritionist, and Dr. Virginia Blackwell, health and nutrition expert.
WEIGHT LOSS
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
MindBodyGreen

20 Expert-Backed Ways To Fall Asleep In Minutes

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. My dad is a man of many talents. One of which is the ability to fall asleep anywhere, at any time, in a matter of seconds. Granted, the man wakes up before sunrise every morning, so he's likely exhausted by lunchtime, but there are plenty of early risers who can't figure out how to fall asleep fast and stay asleep throughout the night. So how can you go from wide-eyed to shut-eye in a matter of minutes? Here's what the experts have to say.
NASA
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This Every Night Before Bed

While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

The Mathematics of Weight Loss

Countless number of people around the world have the aim to lose weight but don’t know how to do so or where to start. It turns out, the mathematics of weight loss aren’t as complicated as you might think. In his 2013 TEDx talk, Ruben Meerman, discussed the...
WEIGHT LOSS
KELOLAND TV

Can math make you more fashionable?

If you are a Math geek, we can refer to something known as “The Golden Ratio” and you probably know what we’re talking about. The rest of you might need a crib note: The Golden ratio is basically a math term that describes a ratio, 1.618 that is commonly found in nature. It’s also been called the Divine Proportion since it has been found in everything from the pyramids of ancient Egypt to Leonardo Davinci’s painting of the last supper. Did you know that you can also apply the Golden Ratio to how you dress? Sheila Anderson does, which is why she is joined us today to explain how we can go “golden” when putting together what we wear. Thankfully, there won’t be any math involved in today’s segment, so you can put your calculator away now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harvard Health

It’s not easy being your brain

“I think, therefore I am” has been a kind of human slogan ever since the 17th-century French philosopher René Descartes wrote his famous phrase. But scientists like Stephen Fleming might add another layer: “I think about thinking, therefore I am.”. “We often take this for granted,” Fleming,...
HARVARD, MA
Allure

Does Sleeping on Your Stomach or Side Really Cause Wrinkles?

It may be called beauty sleep, but if smooth skin is your goal, the way you rest your head could be contributing to unwanted lines. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harvard Health

Moving to wellness while practicing body neutrality

Most people want to feel energized and experience a sense of vitality. In the 1970s, Dr. John Travis created a spectrum of wellness, with illness on one side, a point of neutrality in the middle (when a person has no signs or symptoms of disease), and on the other side wellness.
YOGA
Harvard Health

Altruism may not seem to make sense until you dig deep

Game theory is the theoretical framework embraced by many mathematicians, psychologists, and economists as a tool for analyzing rational and strategic social interactions and decision-making. But according to two Harvard scholars, game theory can also help explain ostensibly irrational human behavior, which operates well below the surface of our daily...
SCIENCE
inputmag.com

These electric chopsticks shock your tongue into tasting more salt

Taste is just an illusion. Researchers at Meiji University and Kirin Holdings developed a pair of chopsticks that can enhance the saltiness of food through a weak electric current. If you’re apprehensive about lightly shocking your tongue for more flavor, that’s totally understandable, but the researchers said the electricity is so weak that it’s not enough to electrocute you.
TECHNOLOGY
Harvard Health

Let us not suffer Psets alone

Part study hall, part help desk, part social event, Harvard’s Math Question Center drives home that math needn’t be all about solitary scholars racking their brains on Pythagorean theorems or geometry proofs. It can be done as a community, with the chance to make a few friends along the way.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Health

Forgetting, fast and slow

Forgetting can be a blessing and a curse. Some who’ve experienced a traumatic event cannot seem to forget, while others seem only to forget, and all too quickly. Dilemmas like these have led neuroscientists to question how forgetting actually works in the brain and whether it can be speeded or slowed. They are still a ways from understanding the process well enough to provide answers. But a group of Harvard-led researchers are moving a small step closer.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy