Wisconsin State

Wisconsin woman accused in scheme to defraud Hmong investors

By The Associated Press
WEAU-TV 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) - A Wisconsin woman is accused of leading a scheme to bilk Hmong-American investors mostly from Minnesota and Wisconsin of at least $16.5 million. A civil complaint...

www.weau.com

WREG

Memphis woman accused of TennCare fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of TennCare fraud. Latyona Smith, 31, was taken into custody Wednesday. The TBI says agents began investigating Smith in September 2021 after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity. Smith was employed by a home healthcare provider. According […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox17

West Olive man sentenced to 16 years for defrauding $2.7M from investors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Olive man has been sentenced for defrauding millions from investors. 37-year-old Joshua Louis Rupp pleaded guilty to posing as a broker and stealing more than $2.7 million from 19 investors between 2015 and 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan.
WEST OLIVE, MI
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
We Are Iowa

Iowa man killed by excavator at salvage yard

PATON, Iowa — According to his brother, Kevin Cummings was a man of many hobbies—a fisher, a hunter, a racing fan. But after his death on April 8, his brother is left with some difficult questions. "Why did it happen when it shouldn't have happened?" Keith Cummings said.
PATON, IA
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Urban Milwaukee

Drilling For Gold in Wisconsin

Plans to conduct exploratory drilling for gold and copper in north-central Wisconsin appear to be moving ahead now that a Canadian mining company has received an exploration license. GreenLight Metals, a Toronto-based company, submitted a $5,000 bond to the state and received an exploration license on Feb. 17 doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Five arrested in Jackson County drug investigation

TOWN OF KOMENSKY (JACKSON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests as part of a drug investigation in the Town of Komensky. 34-year-old Jonathan Goetzke, 24-year-old Jackie Snow, 59-year-old Katherine Snow, 23-year-old Shundiin Snow and 34-year-old Elan Whiteeagle, all of rural Black River Falls, were taken into custody on March 24 after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a home in Jackson County in the area northeast of Black River Falls.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
NBC News

Wisconsin surgeon who vanished on a hike found dead near trail, sheriff's office says

The body of a 26-year-old Wisconsin surgeon who disappeared on a hike was found near the trail she was last reported to be on, authorities said. Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was reported missing on March 30, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a news release.
WISCONSIN STATE
WIFR

Wisconsin woman finds hundreds of four leaf clovers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) -They’re hard to find, but lucky to have. Betina Reich has been finding four leaf clovers since she was 10 years old. “As soon as you see it, you’ll know,” Reich told WEAU. She said she remembers finding her first one. “I...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Oshkosh woman sentenced to prison in murder-for-hire plot

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh woman has been sentenced to prison for a murder-for-hire plot. On April 14, Melissa A. Smith, 39, was ordered to serve seven years and six months in state prison. She received credit for 254 days served. In January, Smith pleaded no contest to...
OSHKOSH, WI
NBC News

Former employee accused of defrauding Apple out of $10 million

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said. Dhirendra Prasad, 52, worked for 10 years as a buyer in Apple’s Global Service Supply Chain...
SAN JOSE, CA

