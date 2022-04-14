ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

ATF Agents Assisting Investigation Into Home Depot Fire in San Jose

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrived Wednesday to assist with an investigation into the cause of a massive fire over the weekend at the Home Depot store in South San Jose. The 5-alarm fire on Saturday destroyed the home supply store in the 900...

www.nbcbayarea.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
