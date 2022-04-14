EXPIRED — Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Portions of Lauderdale, Limestone, Colbert, Franklin, and Lawrence Counties Until 830 p.m.

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Colbert; Franklin; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Morgan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and northwest Alabama, including the following areas, in north central Alabama, Cullman, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In northwest Alabama, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lauderdale and Lawrence. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall. Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible in the watch area Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

