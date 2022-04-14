ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

EXPIRED — Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Portions of Lauderdale, Limestone, Colbert, Franklin, and Lawrence Counties Until 830 p.m.

By Bill Murray
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. Northwestern Limestone County in north central Alabama…. Northern Franklin County in northwestern Alabama…. * At 727 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along...

Heads Up: Possible Severe Weather Invades Central, West Alabama on Tuesday

We have been closely monitoring for the last several days a system that has the potential to bring severe weather to the southern region starting today in portions of Texas, Western Louisiana, and Southwest Arkansas. Then Tuesday, this same system will impact Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle. Then it will move into Georgia, South & North Carolina, and Southern Virginia on Wednesday.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Severe Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northwestern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colbert; Franklin; Lauderdale A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR WESTERN LAUDERDALE...WESTERN COLBERT AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 410 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Burnsville to 7 miles north of Weston, moving north at 60 mph. A weather station in Corinth has reported 60 mph winds associated with this storm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Russellville, Red Bay, Cherokee, Belgreen, Vina, Hodges, Waterloo, Malone, Posey Loop and Atwood. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Flood Watch issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Colbert; Franklin; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Morgan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and northwest Alabama, including the following areas, in north central Alabama, Cullman, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In northwest Alabama, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lauderdale and Lawrence. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall. Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible in the watch area Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
Two killed in severe storms as 41 tornadoes reported across South

Two people are dead after powerful storms swept across the US South, with 41 tornadoes reported in five states and forecasters warning that more dangerous weather is on the way.A woman was killed in Pembroke, Georgia after a suspected tornado left several buildings partly destroyed. A person identified as WM Soloman, 71, was killed in Whitehouse, Texas after a tree fell on his home in high winds, the local mayor said.More than eight million people were placed under tornado watch late on Tuesday amid non-stop alerts from the National Weather Service for areas from southern Mississippi to the coasts...
ENVIRONMENT
Severe Storms Threaten Millions

Have you had severe weather and thunderstorms in your area? For the fourth week in a row, continental America will face intense weather outbreaks. But this time, the storm episodes will affect cities farther north. It will stretch into the Central Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes. These places did not get affected by the previous outbreaks. (source)
Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. The weather pattern in East Texas will become quite active over the first half of next week as three separate rounds of strong to severe storms will be possible. Beginning with Monday, portions of East Texas are included in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for ISOLATED afternoon/evening storms. Overall coverage of these potential storms will not be great, but a couple of supercells will try to form late in the afternoon within our northwestern counties and could develop damaging winds and hail up to the size of golf balls, with a low-end chance for an isolated tornado.
ENVIRONMENT

