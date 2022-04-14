ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Jefferson County suspect in jail charged with felony escape

By Mello Styles
KFDM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — A suspect is in jail charged with felony escape after bolting from...

kfdm.com

