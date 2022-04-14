Several vehicles go up in flames at warehouse in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood
Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze at a warehouse in Philadelphia's Tacony section on Wednesday night. The call came in around 7 p.m. for multiple vehicles burning near State Road and Longshore Avenues. Officials say the blaze reached two alarms before it was brought under control just before 8 p.m. The view from Chopper 6 showed several vehicles burning as heavy smoke filled the sky. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
