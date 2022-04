Ehlers keeps scoring, Connor getting closer, and much more!. The Jets 6-1 lost in Sunrise, Florida last night to the NHL's hottest team, the Panthers. They remain eight points back of Dallas for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference and the Stars hold a game in hand. With seven games remaining, the Jets must play the right way. Against the Panthers, they had too many turnovers in the neutral zone which played right into what Florida wants. The Tampa Bay Lightning also thrive off neutral zone turnovers and then they use they transition game to attack.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO