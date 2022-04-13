Stranger Suggests at #SIFF2022:

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Call, Without a Paddle, and Four Brothers. If you're searching for a good movie to watch on Netflix today, look somewhere else than the Daily Top 10 Movies chart. Everything on the list for Tuesday, April 12 is pretty bad. No. 1 is the middling 2013 911 operator thriller The Call, which came out of nowhere to start topping the chart yesterday. No. 2 is the not-that-funny mid-00s comedy Without a Paddle, followed by not-that-thrilling mid-00s crime drama Four Brothers at No. 3. No. 4 is Shrek Forever After, which came out when the Shrek franchise was running on fumes. Catch and Release, an unsuccessful Jennifer Garner rom-com from 2006, rounds out the top 5.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO