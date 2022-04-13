Stranger Suggests at #SIFF2022:

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Charles Mudede
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's SIFF season, baby! Seattle's favorite film fest returns this month with 262 films over 11 days (April 14–24) screening both in-person and online. We're rounding up some of our top picks. You can check out all of them here. Tanzania, 2021, 93 min, Dir....

Beaumont Enterprise

Review: Humanity crystallized in 'Letter to a Stranger'

“Letter to a Stranger: Essays to the Ones Who Haunt Us” edited by Colleen Kinder (Algonquin) If you’ve ever purposely gone down the Craigslist Missed Connections rabbit hole, “Letter to a Stranger″ is for you. Sometimes it’s sweet, sometimes funny, sometimes just weird. “Letter to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Makes Netflix History With The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds recently made Netflix history thanks to the success of his latest Netflix movie release, The Adam Project. Within the first three weeks of its release, the sci-fi film about a time-travelling fighter pilot who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future, climbed into the the top 10 most popular English-language Netflix Original movies.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 12

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Call, Without a Paddle, and Four Brothers. If you're searching for a good movie to watch on Netflix today, look somewhere else than the Daily Top 10 Movies chart. Everything on the list for Tuesday, April 12 is pretty bad. No. 1 is the middling 2013 911 operator thriller The Call, which came out of nowhere to start topping the chart yesterday. No. 2 is the not-that-funny mid-00s comedy Without a Paddle, followed by not-that-thrilling mid-00s crime drama Four Brothers at No. 3. No. 4 is Shrek Forever After, which came out when the Shrek franchise was running on fumes. Catch and Release, an unsuccessful Jennifer Garner rom-com from 2006, rounds out the top 5.
MOVIES
102.9 WBLM

Scripted U2 Series Reportedly in Development at Netflix

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions is reportedly developing a scripted Netflix series about U2. Anthony McCarten, who penned the 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, will write the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, U2 are "expected to be involved and sanction" the as-yet-untitled project, part of Bad Robot’s overall...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

How to watch the Twilight Movies in order

Robert Pattinson might be dominating the big screen in The Batman right now, but the role that boosted his status as an actor who could command a franchise dates all the way back to The Twilight Saga, a multi-film franchise, and it's that we're talking about here. Specifically, how to watch the Twilight movies in order.
MOVIES
PC Magazine

Shazam Now Suggests Nearby Concerts

Shazam can now suggest that you leave your house to listen to music. The song-identification app that Apple bought in 2017 is listing nearby concerts from artists whose work it identifies. The feature announced Tuesday uses the database of Bandsintown, a New York tour-promotion service that says it tracks shows...
CELL PHONES
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae’s Directorial Debut ‘Hunt’ to Play in Cannes Midnight Screening Section

Click here to read the full article. Lee Jung-jae, the lead star of Netflix hit series “Squid Game” will be at the Cannes Film Festival this year with the world premiere of his feature directing debut “Hunt.” The film (aka “Namsun”) will be presented next month in the Cannes festival’s Midnight Screening section. Two other films will receive midnight screenings: “Fumer Fait Tousser,” by Quentin Dupieux and Moonage Daydream,” by Scott Morgen. The bulk of the festival’s Offical Selection was announced Thursday at a press event in Paris. “Hunt” is a 1980s-set Korean-language spy thriller that Lee got caught up in...
MOVIES
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Father Stu': Is Mark Wahlberg’s Faith-Based Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

After a six-year journey to the screen, Mark Wahlberg’s “Father Stu” has arrived. Starring and produced by Wahlberg (who spent “millions and millions” of dollars to get it made), the biopic follows Stuart Long, aka Father Stu (played by Wahlberg), an amateur boxer with a rough past who turned to Priesthood after a life-changing motorcycle accident, becoming a beloved figure of faith in his community even as he dealt with a devastating health condition and skeptical officials within the Catholic Church.
RELIGION
womansday.com

'Today' Fans Are Showing Up to Support Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Over Emotional Instagram

Al Roker tips his hat to the impact of strong women and the strong daughters they create. On March 26, the Today show weatherman shared a rare moment with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their daughter, Leila. In the photo, the ABC News correspondent embraces the couple's eldest child during a visit to Paris where she lives full-time. Al's family picture was placed side-by-side with a snap of Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown-Jackson and her daughter, who is also named Leila.
INTERNET
BGR.com

This new Netflix horror movie turns a video game into the killer

Sex Education is one of the best Netflix original series of the past few years. Critics love it, as evidenced by its 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s one of the few recent originals that has lasted longer than three seasons. Asa Butterfield had already made a name for himself with starring roles in Ender’s Game and Hugo. But Sex Education was his breakout. And now, with season 4 of Sex Education about to start filming, Butterfield took some time to star in another Netflix project: The horror movie Choose or Die.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like Four Brothers You Must See

Directed by John Singleton, ‘Four Brothers‘ is a crime drama movie that revolves around four brothers — Bobby, Jack, Angel, and Jeremiah — whose adoptive mother gets killed in a store robbery. They unite with vengeance on their minds and hunt down a powerful gangster named Victor Sweet, whom they believe is responsible for gunning down their mother.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Erewhon’s Newest Indulgence: $165 Tote Bags From Casablanca

Erewhon, the supermarket famous for star spotting and high-priced goods, has a new pair of big-ticket items on its shelves. The L.A. chain partnered with French fashion house Casablanca on luxury canvas tote bags and pink juice, marking the first collaboration of its kind for Erewhon. The Alaya Après-Sport juice ($14) and Après-Sport Tote Bag ($165) will be sold April 13-May 9 at all seven locations (Calabasas, Fairfax/West Hollywood, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Silver Lake, Studio City and Venice). Each bottle is emblazoned with Casablanca’s logo and a special branded hangtag. Meanwhile, the 100 percent cotton canvas bag features vibrant pink...
LIFESTYLE
Collider

‘Greyhound’ Sequel in the Works From Tom Hanks, Apple TV+

Playtone partners Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman have signed a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+, putting into motion a sequel to the 2020 World War II nautical action film Greyhound, Deadline reports. Written by and starring Hanks in the role of a naval commander who leads a fleet of Allied ships across turbulent waters, Greyhound became one of the streamer’s most-watched titles.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen in Netflix’s ‘Operation Mincemeat’: Film Review

While traditional American war films tend to lean hard into valor, sacrifice and vigorous patriotism, the British equivalent more often favors heart and faith, duty and stiff-upper-lip resolve, especially in the country’s rich library of home-front dramas. Audiences with affection for the latter will enjoy John Madden’s Operation Mincemeat, a gripping account of an elaborate World War II espionage deception that helped turn the tide for the Allied Forces in Europe. A far more decorous affair than its macho-burger title would suggest, this is a classy production with a first-rate ensemble cast, splicing the story’s intrigue with a poignant vein...
MOVIES

