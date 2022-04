MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team honored seniors Jessica Close, Jessica Daniels, Emily Renfrew, and Aleya Speas on Friday (April 15) as the ‘Cats pounced on the Peacocks of Upper Iowa early and often en route to a 23-4 victory. All four seniors found the back of the net in the contest, including defender Jessica Close stepping into the offensive zone and firing one past the goalkeeper for her first career goal. Speas hit the four-goal mark while Daniels got a hat trick and Renfrew netted a pair. Jessica Daniels also finished off the contest in the cage for the ‘Cats, recording a save while the netminders Aliyah Smukala and Cam Stilson got time on the attack. With the win, NMU improved to 9-5 on the season and 3-3 throughout GLIAC competition.

