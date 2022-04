The NYPD says a teenager was grazed in the head outside the Atlantic Terminal Mall Wednesday.

They say shots were confirmed at around 5:28 p.m. following a dispute.

Police say the 15-year-old was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Police say there were about 50 kids hanging out in front of the mall when shots rang out they scattered.

