Resurfaced Clip Of Gilbert Gottfried On 'Hollywood Squares' Just Won Twitter

News of Gilbert Gottfried’s death at the age of 67 saddened many fans after it was announced on Monday.

However, by Tuesday, memories of the many times the comedian cracked up audiences and co-workers started circulating on social media.

One particular clip that had Twitter users cackling up a storm came from a 1999 episode of “Hollywood Squares,” where both contestants needed Gottfried’s square to win the game.

Spoiler alert: He didn’t make it easy. In fact, his hilarious trolling from 1999 made the phrase “you fool” trend on Twitter.

And people loved it!

CORRECTION: A headline on a previous version of this story misspelled Gilbert Gottfried’s surname.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.