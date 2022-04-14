Good Samaritan Came to 9-Year-Old's Rescue After Girl Was Shot in Victorville Mall
By Tony Shin
NBC Los Angeles
2 days ago
The man accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl inside Victor Valley Mall was captured in Nevada, and investigators say he fired his gun at two shoplifters but ended up hitting the young girl instead. The young girl is doing OK, family members said Wednesday. For the first time, a...
The grandmother of a little girl who was caught in the crossfire of a shoe store owner chasing away shoplifters at a Victorville mall is happy he's been caught, and hopes authorities "throw the book at him."Robin Saldarelli has been in to see her granddaughter, 9-year-old Ava, who suffered three gunshot wounds during when shots rang out at the Mall of Victor Valley Tuesday night. Ava is still recovering after being airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center.Ava suffered three gunshot wounds – two to her lower arm, and a third in the upper arm that shattered the bone. Saldarelli says...
