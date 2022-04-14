Chic Boutique is back with designer brands at bargain basement prices

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary "Chic Boutique" is back this week.

The pop-up shop's showroom will feature gently-used and new designer women's clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories at prices organizers say you won't find in department stores.

Officials says the items start as low as $1.00 with shopping deals including designer labels from Chanel, Fendi, Ralph Lauren, Gucci and much more.

This year's location is at 5510 Weslayan Street near Bissonnet.

"(Shoppers) do line up. They like secret locations, and this is very open, so people have been walking by," said Frances VillaGomez-Howard, the showroom chair

The boutique's co-chair, Pam Senglemann said " We're undercover in a way because we don't have any signage and above our doors, it's something that people just discover as they're walking by."

Chic Boutique opened Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a $20 donation at the door.

The rest of the week is free to get in. The doors open Thursday through Saturday from 10 am.until 5 pm.

Organizers say the pop-up charity boutique is in its 18th year. They raise thousands of dollars every year for the Salvation Army of Greater Houston.