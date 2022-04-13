IUSB names new Vice Chancellor

City launches new workforce development program to offer trainings and certifications to South Bend residents. The Department of Community Investment announced today the launch of Upskill SB, a new workforce development program targeting job seekers, professionals, and recent high school or college graduates to earn industry-level job certifications. By offering a wide range of training options and reimbursing certification costs, Upskill SB aims to develop highly skilled workers in South Bend and retain high quality jobs in the region.
