South Bend, IN

IUSB names new Vice Chancellor

By Tommie Lee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIU South Bend has named a new Vice Chancellor for University...

WAND TV

Janet L. Gooch named chancellor of University of Illinois Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The University of Illinois Springfield and the University of Illinois System name a new chancellor and vice president. Janet L. Gooch, the executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at Truman State University, has been named chancellor of the University of Illinois Springfield and vice president for the University of Illinois System, pending formal approval by the Board of Trustees.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Education
Graduate student workers at IU likely to strike

It’s looking likely that graduate student workers at Indiana University will be going on strike this week. Graduate workers are demanding higher pay for the work they do on top of pursuing their graduate degrees. Many say that what the university pays them to work and teach is not...
New Workforce Development Program to offer trainings, certifications to South Bend residents

City launches new workforce development program to offer trainings and certifications to South Bend residents. The Department of Community Investment announced today the launch of Upskill SB, a new workforce development program targeting job seekers, professionals, and recent high school or college graduates to earn industry-level job certifications. By offering a wide range of training options and reimbursing certification costs, Upskill SB aims to develop highly skilled workers in South Bend and retain high quality jobs in the region.
