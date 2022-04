Evelyn “Eve” Louise Yargar, 4, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the comfort of her home. She was born on March 17, 2018, to Clinton Todd and the late Bobbi Jeanne (Booher) Yargar at the McGee Women’s Hospital in Natrona Heights, PA.

BROOKVILLE, PA ・ 24 DAYS AGO