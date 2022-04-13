Susan Kaye Quidley

Susan James Harris January 25, 1930 - March 16, 2022 Susan Harris was born into this world with an unbridled energy that stayed with her until her last day with us. Leave it to her next life for other to keep up with her. Amongst all her interests and pursuits, including her devotion to her husband, four children, eleven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren; Susan loved to play gin rummy almost every day with her late husband Donald Leo Harris. In tribute, there are bronze statues of them playing cards inside the Harris mausoleum located in Atlanta's Historic Oakland Cemetery. During her last of many careers, as an interior designer, Susan became an avid collector of beautiful things including napoleon busts, dogs, "everything chicken", elephants, and other accessories. Her favorite colors are wedgewood blue and sunflower yellow. No doubt, one can't forget her wall hung cuckoo clock she would wind daily. Given Susan's passionate pursuit of genealogy, the surviving family members are blessed with love and appreciation of the family history. Certainly, Susan will be remembered as a person to light up a room with her quick wit, sense of humor laughter, and love of a good story. Yet, most importantly to her, she is an influencer in wanting to bring happiness and laughter to others. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Leo; father, Roy James; mother, Margaret McKusky James; and sister, Laura Lee Wilson. Susan is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Lewis) Hartley of Babson Park, Fl; sons, Don (Elizabeth) Harris of St Augustine, Fl; Mark Harris of Atlanta, Ga and Scott (Marianne) Harris of Cumming, Ga; grandchildren; Addy (Kevin) Willette, Harris (Nicci) Hartley, MaKay (Nathan) Wyatt, Carlisle Harris, Mark Alan Harris, Rett Harris, Holt Harris, Leslie Harris, Wells Harris, Sara Brisson, and Emily Harris; great grandchildren; Kate Willette , Davis Willette, Liz Willette, Lake Hartley, Logan Hartley, Arlie Grace Wyatt, Noah Brisson, and Luke Brisson. Susan was born in Glendale, West Virginia. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.), an Altar Guild, a member of St. Cecelia's Guild, a member of Daughters Of The King and also a member of PEO.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 23 DAYS AGO