Florida man charged with attacking officers at Capitol riot

ABC News
 2 days ago

A Florida man who attacked police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection has been arrested, officials said.

Steven Miles, 39, of Zephyrhills, was arrested Tuesday in Florida, where he made his initial court appearance, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Zephyrhills is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Tampa.

Miles faces charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, civil disorder and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. The case is being prosecuted in Washington, D.C., federal court.

According to court documents, Miles on Jan. 6, 2021, joined with others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump . A mob attacked the Capitol that day in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results, authorities said. Five people died in the violence, including a police officer.

According to a criminal complaint, Miles marched in a group to the Capitol, where he and other rioters fought with police officers who were protecting the Capitol. Miles shoved and attempted to punch police officers, prosecutors said. Miles then made his way up a staircase, smashed a plank of wood into a window and entered the building through that broken window, officials said. He briefly walked through the building and then left through a door.

Online court records didn't list a defense attorney for Miles who could be reached for comment.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 800 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 250 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

NBC News

Trump 'authorized' assault on Capitol, Jan. 6 defendant argues at trial

WASHINGTON — An attorney for a man who took a coat rack and a bottle of liquor during the U.S. Capitol attack argued to a jury Tuesday that former President Donald Trump "authorized" the assault on the building on Jan. 6, 2021, by convincing "vulnerable" people like his client that the election had been stolen.
POTUS
NBC News

The Alabama Senate race is becoming a headache for Trump — again

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Russia continues to bombard Ukrainian cities. ... The WHO says Russia has attacked 43 Ukrainian health facilities. ... President Biden speaks with China’s Xi. ... N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu will veto the state's new congressional map. ... And No. 2 seed Kentucky goes down in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
POTUS
