BOSTON -- It didn’t take long after the end of the pregame ceremonies for the fanfare of the home opener to die down at Fenway Park on Friday. The Twins opened up a 4-0 lead and chased Nick Pivetta after two innings on their way to a 8-4 win over the Red Sox in Boston’s first home game of 2022. Pivetta allowed four runs on five hits and walked two batters as the Red Sox fell to 3-4 on the season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO