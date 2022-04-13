ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

In memoriam: Peter Linnell, professor in Department of Mathematics

vt.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Linnell, a longtime professor with the Virginia Tech Department of Mathematics, died recently. He was 68. Born in Manchester, England, in 1953, Linnell earned a bachelor’s degree and a Ph.D. from Trinity Hall College Cambridge University. After stints as a researcher at the University of Manchester Institute of Science and...

vtx.vt.edu

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Uncovers Bizarre, Evolutionary Missing Link From the Dawn of the Universe

Bizarre, Evolutionary Missing Link Uncovered in Hubble Deep Survey of Galaxies. The universe is so saturated with galaxies that even the weirdest things can go unnoticed for years after Hubble Space Telescope “deep-exposure” observations are taken. In sort of an intergalactic Where’s Waldo, an international team of astronomers uncovered in Hubble archival data a mysterious red dot nearly in the middle of the Great Observatories Origins Deep Survey-North (GOODS-North). As innocuous as it looks, it could be a rare missing link between some of the very earliest galaxies and the birth of supermassive black holes. The object, referred to as GNz7q, existed when the universe was just a toddler, only 750 million years after the big bang. The mixture of radiation from the object cannot be attributed to star formation alone. The best explanation is that it is a growing black hole shrouded in dust. Given time, the black hole will emerge from its dusty cocoon as a brilliant quasar, an intense beacon of light at the heart of an early galaxy. The pioneering Hubble telescope has provided a unique target for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to use its spectroscopic instruments to study objects like GNz7q in unprecedented detail.
ASTRONOMY
MedicalXpress

Scientists show that forgetting does not reverse the learning process

Forgetting can be a blessing and a curse. Some who've experienced a traumatic event cannot seem to forget, while others seem only to forget, and all too quickly. Dilemmas like these have led neuroscientists to question how forgetting actually works in the brain and whether it can be speeded or slowed. They are still a ways from understanding the process well enough to provide answers. But a group of Harvard-led researchers are moving a small step closer.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Blacksburg, VA
Blacksburg, VA
Obituaries
Nature.com

In praise of interdisciplinary science

Nature Nanotechnology fosters and promotes integration among scientific disciplines. In our first issue in October 2006, we asked several researchers to tell us what their idea of 'nanotechnology' was1. Quoting from that feature, Prof. Mauro Ferrari, a pioneer in nanomedicine, wrote: "At the nanoscale there is no difference between chemistry and physics, engineering, mathematics, biology or any subset thereof." And therein lies the beauty of it. There's something appealing and captivating in understanding, manipulating and engineering matter and interactions at the smallest possible level; and from such an understanding build structures and materials with novel and desired properties, in complete control of the structure"“properties relationship. This perception transcends traditional scientific fields. Like a conceptual black hole, doing nanoscience and nanotechnology continues to attract practitioners from all sides. And it's a party.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Work To Turn Noise on Quantum Computers to Their Advantage

Scientists simulate ‘fingerprint’ of noise on quantum computer. Unique study could point way to new approach, uses for quantum technology. For humans, background noise is generally just a minor irritant. But for quantum computers, which are very sensitive, it can be a death knell for computations. And because “noise” for a quantum computer increases as the computer is tasked with more complex calculations, it can quickly become a major obstacle.
COMPUTERS
IFLScience

This Week In Science!

Psilocybin Increases Connectivity In Brains Of Depression Patients. Brains scans reveal why psilocybin may work as such a potent antidepressant. The active compound in magic mushrooms helps to unlock rigid patterns of brain connectivity associated with depression, scientists say. Psiloybin has been shown to trigger a more flexible and expansive brain state that correlates with reductions in depressive symptoms.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy