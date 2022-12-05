Kate Middleton Loves this Luxury Fragrance from Jo Malone & We Found It on Rare Sale For Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Take time to stop and smell the roses, or rather luxury fragrances this spring. And if there are any particular ones to bask in, Jo Malone has the finest perfumes to make as your signature scent. Typically, Jo Malone can be an expensive purchase compared to other brands, but everything from the brand is on sale at Nordstrom for today only. Plus, the royal duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are known to favor this lavish fragrance brand, making it a royal-approved choice. Middleton even supposedly wears one of their charming aromas on a day-to-day basis, per Harper Bazar. The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to is the Orange Blossom fragrance that’s mixed with notes of clementine flower, white lilac, and orris wood.

So during the final hours of Nordstrom’s extended Cyber Monday deals, save 15 percent off on her beloved aroma and so many more floral scents.

Orange Blossom Cologne $68-$131.75

If you’ve always wanted to try really want to try Jo Malone, there are also alternative ways to smell like the brand’s luxurious scents without going over budget. Sephora has plenty of the brand’s candles, creams, and body washes discounted right now. You can also capture this lovely scent of Orange Blossom in these versions.

Middleton’s go-to scent that’s on sale is definitely a rare steal to take advantage of while it lasts. It’s no surprise this deal is under the radar at Sephora, but we know shoppers will discover and snag it quickly. Take a look below at the Jo Malone fragrances on sale at Nordstrom, including one of their best-sellers.

Jo Malone’s English Pear & Freesia Cologne is one of the brand’s fan favorites, and its special edition fluted glass bottle on sale makes it even more irresistible. It features a fresh aroma brimmed with fruity and floral scents of a just-ripe pear and white freesias.

English Pear & Freesia Cologne $68-$155

A scent that’s meant to charm, this Peony & Blush Suede Cologne is a flirtatious floral scent. The peony, red apple, and suede notes mingle for a seductive effect. This Jo Malone addition will surely garner a few compliments here and there.

Peony & Blush Suede Cologne $20.40-$131.75

A spritz of this light, floral fragrance will a delicate smell in its trails. The Fig & Lotus Flower Cologne offers a non-overbearing odor that’s still an intoxicating perfume to wear.