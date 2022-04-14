ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kim Kardashian says she would ‘wear a diaper’ in the name of fashion

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2glpjj_0f8PCQxq00

Kim Kardashian will do anything for fashion , even if it means wearing an adult diaper .

The Skims founder appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , where she discussed her love for uncomfortable fashion, including the yellow caution tape outfit she wore to the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week last March.

“I’ll be in pajamas at home, no makeup, and then when I go out I’ll wear literally anything,” she told DeGeneres. “I don’t care how uncomfortable. If I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom, I don’t care what I have to do.”

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has yet to sacrifice her bladder in the name of fashion, she did reveal she bought adult diapers in preparation for the “baby bar” law exam, which she passed last December on her fourth attempt.

“I actually bought adult diapers when I took the bar exam because I didn’t know how it worked. I thought I had to sit there for eight hours straight,” Kardashian explained. “I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’”

“I bought adult diapers and they were like, ‘You have a 15 minute break here and there,’” she added, “So, I never had to use them.”

Kim Kardashian has made headlines for her daring fashion choices, such as the head-to-toe caution tape outfit took at least four assistants to wrap her body in the bright yellow tape.

The billionare business mogul also attended the Met Gala in September 2021 wearing an all-black Balenciaga ensemble with matching black gloves and a face-covering mask. The unique look was met with mixed reactions from fans, prompting comparisons to Harry Potter dementors and American Horror Story .

While Kardashian’s style has evolved over the years, the one person who remains critical of her fashion choices is her eight-year-old daughter, North West.

“North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” Kardashian said in a recent interview with Vogue . “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.”

Kardashian added: “I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says: ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Chaney Jones Says She’s Not a Kim Kardashian Lookalike After Kanye West Dates: ‘We Don’t Speak About Her’

Two of a kind? Kanye West’s recent flame, Chaney Jones, made headlines for her style — seemingly putting her in prime Kardashian-Jenner lookalike territory. However, she disagreed with the assumptions about the way she looks. “No, not really,” Jones, 24, told TMZ on Friday, March 18, noting that she doesn’t see any physical similarities between […]
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Bought That House Next Door To Kim Kardashian, Things Seem To Have Taken A Turn

Some interesting developments have come out of the divorce drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the past year. Many of these relate directly to West, who’s made co-parenting-related claims against Kardashian and even declared “civil war'' on her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. One of the most surprising developments, though, arose last December when it was reported that West bought a house across the street from his ex. But now, months later, the rapper’s plans seem to have taken a turn.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Ellen Degeneres
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Killer Curves Front And Center In A Skintight Latex Bustier Gown For 'The Kardashians' Premiere—Pete Davidson Can't Get Enough!

Less than one week after introducing Pete Davidson, 28, to her eldest daughter, North West, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new beau made their first official public appearance as a couple, as they walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians! And it was magical on so many levels!
CELEBRITIES
People

Kris Jenner Jokes That Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out for '98%' of New Hulu Show

Kris Jenner is gearing up for the premiere of The Kardashians. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that aired Tuesday, the 66-year-old opened up about her excitement for her family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians — which follows the lives of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner since they ended E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians last summer.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Diaper#The Ellen Degeneres Show#The Met Gala#Matchi
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Borrows Kourtney Kardashian’s Dress With Silver Heels for ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Alabama Barker dug through Kourtney Kardashian’s closet for her latest look. Travis Barker’s daughter attended the premiere of “The Kardashians” alongside her dad and new stepmom on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Hulu series, which comes after the end of their long-running E! series, chronicles the next chapter of one of the entertainment industry’s most influential families. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Luella Barker (@alabamaluellabarker) To the event, Alabama wore a black dress from Kourtney’s closet. The Dolce & Gabbana black midi dress featured a strapless neckline as well...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Meghan Markle gives her coat to mother holding baby during first appearance at Invictus Games: ‘Beautiful’

Meghan Markle is being praised for her kindness after giving her coat to a mother holding a baby while making her first appearance at the Invictus Games alongside her husband Prince Harry.On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being escorted to the venue in The Hague, Netherlands, by competitors when Meghan reportedly noticed that the temperature was dropping and handed her coat to a woman who was holding her baby while accompanying them, according to journalist Omid Scobie.Scobie shared a heartwarming video of the moment on Twitter on Friday, in which the duchess could be seen walking alongside...
WORLD
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Confirms Marriage to Travis Barker in Versace With an Elvis Impersonator

Click here to read the full article. The rumors are true: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum posted to her Instagram on Wednesday photos from the ceremony in Las Vegas. She confirmed that the couple did hit a chapel after the two attended the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney (@kourtneykardash)   The happy couple went to a chapel with an Elvis impersonator to perform the ceremony. While they did exchange vows, they did not have a marriage license, so the union is not yet...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Kim Kardashian says her 40s are about being ‘Team Me’

Kim Kardashian has reflected on her 40s, sharing that she wants to dedicate the next decade of her life to “being Team Me”.The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and SKIMS founder, 41, said she is being more mindful of what she eats, exercises often and is spending more time with her family. Appearing on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong’s April issue, Kardashian shared the differences between each decade of her life and what she learnt from them.“In my 20s, it was about embracing all of the craziness and mistakes you make when you’re younger,” she said.“You live your...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicola Peltz upgrades diamond ring after $3million wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham may not be on their honeymoon, but they are still very much on cloud nine. On Wednesday, five days after they said 'I do' in a star-studded Jewish ceremony, the couple headed out for brunch with three very important people, Nicola's best friend Angela, her stylist Leslie Fremar and their PR Alex Shack.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

604K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy