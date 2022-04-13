Why real estate investors should pay attention to this Midwestern city

Originally Posted On: https://www.dohardmoney.com/can-a-felon-be-a-real-estate-investor/. Everyone makes mistakes at some point in their lives. Sometimes, though, the mistake can cause you to head to prison. If you’ve paid your debt to society and are now free or on parole, it can be frustrating to find steady work. With the potential for massive profits and the freedom to set your schedule, real estate investing can seem incredibly tempting for someone like you. But is this an industry that would welcome someone with your background? Can a felon be a real estate investor? It depends. A felon’s main challenge is finding a hard money lender who is willing to work with you. If your felony involves crimes of moral turpitude or is financial in nature, you’re going to have a challenging time getting a loan from any type of lender.

