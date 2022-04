At least two tornadoes tore through parts of New Orleans and the surrounding area Tuesday night. Officials said that at least two people were killed and several were injured. The town of Arabi, just east of New Orleans, was hit especially hard with homes knocked off their foundations and debris scattered far and wide. James Dickerson told CBS News he was sheltering with his toddler when the tornado touched down.

