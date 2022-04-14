ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: Wisconsin TE coach Chris Haering on handling injuries at his position

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW
 3 days ago
Wisconsin tight ends coach Chris Haering breaks down how he and the coaching staff are handling all the injuries at tight end this spring.

#Coaching#American Football#College Football#Wisconsin Te
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

