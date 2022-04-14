Watch now: Wisconsin TE coach Chris Haering on handling injuries at his position

Related
Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
What Mel Tucker said following Michigan State's spring game
Spring “game” is a loose term for Saturday’s event in East Lansing. Although Michigan State did hold a short scrimmage inside Spartan Stadium, the final day of spring practice for the program was mostly devoted to individual and position drills. Still, Saturday’s practice and scrimmage put a...
Josh Heupel likes Tennessee's direction for efficiency, speed of snapping the ball
Tennessee concluded spring practices Thursday at Haslam Field. Following the Vols’ final scrimmage and practice, second-year head coach Josh Heupel discussed the tempo of Tennessee’s offense. “I think it’s more than how fast we’re snapping the ball,” Heupel said. “It’s the efficiency of our players. In the back...
Reserve Michigan DB enters NCAA transfer portal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The first post-spring departure appears imminent for the Michigan football program. Defensive back Jordan Morant, who appeared in eight games during his two seasons in Ann Arbor, entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal this week, a team spokesman confirmed to MLive on Friday.
Look: Mike Golic’s Daughter, Sydney, Marries Former NFL Player
Mike Golic’s daughter, Sydney, is officially a married woman. The daughter of the longtime sports radio host married former NFL tight end Ben Braunecker in a ceremony on Saturday. Sydney Golic took to social media on Sunday morning. “I am still so hammered but I’m married as f–k and...
Wisconsin Badgers spring recruiting update: 2023 tight ends
A breakdown of where the Wisconsin Badgers stand at the tight end position in the 2023 recruiting class this spring.
Utah Utes true freshman enters the transfer portal
A University of Utah wide receiver has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Ryan Peppins, a true freshman out of Alabama, entered the portal Friday, according to both On3 and 247Sports’ Steve Bartle. Peppins made the news official via Twitter a few hours after the reports surfaced. Peppins was an...
Michigan State football offers 4-star sophomore tight end from Saline
SALINE – Dylan Mesman is expected to have a strong junior season for Saline’s football team in 2022, but college recruiters have already begun to take notice of his potential. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore tight end was offered by Michigan State on Saturday, giving him his second Big...
Jay Sawvel eager to see young Pokes defense perform live during Saturday's scrimmage
LARAMIE – Wyoming’s quarterbacks probably didn’t enjoy themselves as much as Jay Sawvel did Thursday evening. The Cowboys’ defensive coordinator was in a good mood after the team completed its eighth spring practice inside a windy War Memorial Stadium. Sawvel is pleased with the progress his...
Michigan State's secondary was horrific in 2021. Mel Tucker thinks he has the answer
It’s hard to take much meat from any spring game. And in the case of Michigan State this year, it’s darn near impossible. The Spartans ran a true practice on Saturday that just happened to have TV cameras recording the proceedings. It may be the only live event to air on the Big Ten Network this year where the final image is of a team sitting on the field and stretching.
Dexter Dennis set first two official visits for this week
Dexter Dennis is an explosive 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing originally from Baker, Louisiana. On April 6, the graduate transfer entered the transfer portal with one year to play. Immediately the 2021-2022 AAC Defensive Player of the Year was getting calls from college programs everywhere. Dennis finished second on Wichita State in minutes played per game (31.1) and blocks per game (0.9) while finishing third in rebounds per game (5.0).
ABOUT
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.
