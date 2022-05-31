ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch the NBA Playoffs Online: Live Stream Basketball Without Cable

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The NBA Finals are here, promising an exciting end to the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Vying for the Larry O’Brien Trophy are the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, who entered the playoffs as No. 3 and No. 2 seeds, respectively. And both teams are no doubt feeling their best: The Warriors have had some rest after sweeping the Mavericks in a 4-1 victory, and the Celtics are riding off a clutch 4-3 win over the Heat in Miami.

Looking to follow the action live? Read on. We’ve found the best way to watch the NBA Playoffs online without cable in 2022.


Buy:
Sling Subscription Deal
at
$17.50

NBA Playoffs Dates 2022

The 2022 NBA Playoffs started on April 16 and will run through May. Game one of the 2022 NBA Finals will happen on June 2 and run through June 19, if necessary, with the winner taking home the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy.

How to Watch NBA Playoffs on TV

If you want to watch the NBA playoffs on TV, you’ll need access to ESPN, TNT, ABC, ESPN3 and NBA TV to watch every game live.

If you don’t have cable, don’t worry: we found an easy (and cheap) way to live stream the NBA playoffs online without cable.

How to Watch NBA Playoffs Online Without Cable

Looking to watch the NBA playoffs online? Head to Sling.com . With NBA live streams on ESPN, TBS, and ABC coverage through ESPN3 simulcasts, Sling will let you watch all NBA playoff games online through smart devices like Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, or through the Sling app on your Smart TV.


Compared to other live TV streaming services, Sling is also the cheapest way to watch the NBA playoffs live online without cable. The platform’s Sling Orange package costs just $35 per month, and gets you ESPN, TBS, and ESPN3 to live stream the basketball tournament online. Better still, Sling is running a special deal right now that gets new customers 50% off their first month, bringing your first bill down to just $17.50 .

The Sling deal lets you watch basketball on your connected TV and live stream the NBA playoffs on your phone, computer or tablet.

Besides letting you watch the NBA playoff basketball online, your Sling Orange subscription gets you access to 30+ live TV channels including CNN, FOX, TNT, and AMC. With the special price of $17.50 for your first month, Sling is not only one of the best live TV streaming services (especially for watching the NBA playoffs) but also one of the cheapest.

NBA Playoffs 2022 Standings, Schedule, Predictions

The road to the finals has been as exciting as ever.

Both No. 1 seeds have been knocked out, making way for the Warriors and the Celtics to push their way into the Finals. The Celtics came into the second round hot after a 4-0 victory against the Nets, knocking out the Bucks (last year’s champions) before sending the No. 1-seeded Miami Heat home. the Warriors, meantime, have been on a tear throughout the Playoffs, beating all opponents in six games or fewer.

Heading into the Finals, most experts are putting their money on the Warriors to take home the championship. They were a favorite all season long, and their performance in the Playoffs thus far has been stellar. But an upset win by the Celtics isn’t out of the question: Coincidentally, the Celtics are the only team with a winning record against the Warriors since Steve Kerr made Golden State a powerhouse in the 2015-16 season.

Overall, the 2022 Finals are shaping up to be filled with close games. Be sure to watch the NBA Finals online using Sling to catch all the action, and sign up now to get your first month for just $17.50 .


Rolling Stone

Trump’s Crusade to Prove the Russia Investigation Was Fraudulent Is Collapsing

Click here to read the full article. Former Attorney General Bill Bar in late 2020 appointed John Durham to investigate whether the Justice Department’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s potential ties to Russia was, as Trump has claimed repeatedly, a fraudulent “witch hunt.” Durham hasn’t turned up much, but he did manage to get former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman to stand trial for lying to the FBI. Sussman was acquitted on Tuesday, dealing a massive blow to Durham’s efforts. The case stems from Sussman alleging to the Justice Department during the 2016 presidential campaign that the Trump Organization was...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

The DOJ’s Jan. 6 Investigation Appears to Be Closing in on Trump

Click here to read the full article. Peter Navarro, the former adviser to former President Donald Trump who helped devise a failed scheme to override the results of the 2020 presidential election, disclosed on Monday that he has been served with a subpoena by a federal grand jury, according to The New York Times. Navarro says the subpoena requests he provide records relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection, including “any communications” he had with Trump. According to the Times, Navarro intends on suing the House Jan. 6 committee, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Wolfgang Van Halen Slams ‘Autopsy’ Episode About His Father Eddie: ‘Pathetic and Heartless’

Click here to read the full article. Wolfgang Van Halen slammed Reelz Channel Wednesday over an upcoming episode of their series Autopsy that investigates the “untimely death” of his late father, Eddie Van Halen. Autopsy: The Last Days of Eddie Van Halen, airing this weekend on the cable channel, will reportedly examine Eddie’s death at the age of 65 following a lengthy battle with cancer, and whether his lifestyle and treatment choices caused his death despite “reasonable survival rates.” After a preview of the episode was released, the Mammoth WVH frontman turned to Twitter to criticize everyone involved in the episode, as...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trixie Mattel Teams With Shakey Graves for ‘This Town’ on ‘Kimmel’

Click here to read the full article. Trixie Mattel tapped Austin-based singer-songwriter Shakey Graves for a performance of “This Town” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday. Decked out in vintage-inspired Western gear, Mattel and Co. channeled Grand Ole Opry nostalgia for the rendition of the track from the RuPaul’s Drag Race star’s forthcoming double LP, The Blonde & Pink Albums. The collaboration between Mattel and Graves — which Rolling Stone called “purely bittersweet” and “unsentimental” — served as the second single from The Blonde & Pink Albums. It was followed by the semi-biographical ode to Loretta Lynn, “C’mon Loretta.” The Blonde & Pink Albums are due out June 24 — but Mattel will also spend the month busy promoting her new reality show Trixie Motel, premiering June 3 on Discovery+. The series follows Mattel and her partner as they renovate a vintage motel in Palm Springs. More from Rolling StoneWatch Harry Styles, James Corden Film 'Daylight' Music Video in a Fan's Apartment'How Does This Make Sense to Anyone?': Late-Night Hosts Call Out GOP's Inaction on Gun ViolenceTom Cruise Makes James Corden His Reluctant Goose on a Wild 'Top Gun' Jet RideBest of Rolling StoneFleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest SongsAll 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, RankedThe Everly Brothers: 12 Essential Tracks
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Halsey’s Label Pledges Support for Singer Following TikTok Kerfuffle: ‘We Love You’

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (5/31): On Tuesday, Halsey’s record label Capitol Music shared their support for the Badlands singer and announced that they will be releasing her new song “So Good” on June 9, after Halsey’s TikToks claiming that the label wouldn’t let her drop the song before a viral moment on the video app. “We love you and are here to support you,” the label wrote, sharing a statement calling itself a company “that encourages open dialogue.” “We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Willow, Olivia Rodrigo and Pop Punk’s Long, Weird Legacy

Click here to read the full article. “Nobody likes you when you’re 23,” as Blink-182 used to sing on MTV — 23 summers ago. But all these years later, pop punk isn’t merely all grown-up. In 2022, pop punk is back from the dead, more popular and influential than ever — suddenly, it’s the Teenager of the Year. It’s a massive resurgence for the music style that always fetishized the ideal of permanent adolescence, turning a bratty sneer into a way of life. But now, pop punk is downright respectable. How the hell did this happen? It’s beautifully bizarre, since pop...
MUSIC
The Spun

ESPN Will Have New Announcer For Game 1 Of NBA Finals

ESPN's announcing crew for the NBA Finals is going to look a little bit different on Thursday night. Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Mark Jones will be doing play-by-play for the network tonight. He will team up with Mark Jackson, who will be taking the place of Jeff Van Gundy.
NBA
