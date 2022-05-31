How to Watch the NBA Playoffs Online: Live Stream Basketball Without Cable

Click here to read the full article.

The NBA Finals are here, promising an exciting end to the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Vying for the Larry O’Brien Trophy are the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, who entered the playoffs as No. 3 and No. 2 seeds, respectively. And both teams are no doubt feeling their best: The Warriors have had some rest after sweeping the Mavericks in a 4-1 victory, and the Celtics are riding off a clutch 4-3 win over the Heat in Miami.

Looking to follow the action live? Read on. We’ve found the best way to watch the NBA Playoffs online without cable in 2022.



NBA Playoffs Dates 2022

The 2022 NBA Playoffs started on April 16 and will run through May. Game one of the 2022 NBA Finals will happen on June 2 and run through June 19, if necessary, with the winner taking home the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy.

How to Watch NBA Playoffs on TV

If you want to watch the NBA playoffs on TV, you’ll need access to ESPN, TNT, ABC, ESPN3 and NBA TV to watch every game live.

If you don’t have cable, don’t worry: we found an easy (and cheap) way to live stream the NBA playoffs online without cable.

How to Watch NBA Playoffs Online Without Cable

Looking to watch the NBA playoffs online? Head to Sling.com . With NBA live streams on ESPN, TBS, and ABC coverage through ESPN3 simulcasts, Sling will let you watch all NBA playoff games online through smart devices like Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, or through the Sling app on your Smart TV.



Compared to other live TV streaming services, Sling is also the cheapest way to watch the NBA playoffs live online without cable. The platform’s Sling Orange package costs just $35 per month, and gets you ESPN, TBS, and ESPN3 to live stream the basketball tournament online. Better still, Sling is running a special deal right now that gets new customers 50% off their first month, bringing your first bill down to just $17.50 .

The Sling deal lets you watch basketball on your connected TV and live stream the NBA playoffs on your phone, computer or tablet.

Besides letting you watch the NBA playoff basketball online, your Sling Orange subscription gets you access to 30+ live TV channels including CNN, FOX, TNT, and AMC. With the special price of $17.50 for your first month, Sling is not only one of the best live TV streaming services (especially for watching the NBA playoffs) but also one of the cheapest.

NBA Playoffs 2022 Standings, Schedule, Predictions

The road to the finals has been as exciting as ever.

Both No. 1 seeds have been knocked out, making way for the Warriors and the Celtics to push their way into the Finals. The Celtics came into the second round hot after a 4-0 victory against the Nets, knocking out the Bucks (last year’s champions) before sending the No. 1-seeded Miami Heat home. the Warriors, meantime, have been on a tear throughout the Playoffs, beating all opponents in six games or fewer.

Heading into the Finals, most experts are putting their money on the Warriors to take home the championship. They were a favorite all season long, and their performance in the Playoffs thus far has been stellar. But an upset win by the Celtics isn’t out of the question: Coincidentally, the Celtics are the only team with a winning record against the Warriors since Steve Kerr made Golden State a powerhouse in the 2015-16 season.

Overall, the 2022 Finals are shaping up to be filled with close games. Be sure to watch the NBA Finals online using Sling to catch all the action, and sign up now to get your first month for just $17.50 .



