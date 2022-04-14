Watch now: Badgers tight end Jaylan Franklin discusses leadership and new OC Bobby Engram

Related
Steven M. Sipple: A two-time CFL champion, Hardrick still appreciates rough early days at NU
He never anticipated such a rude awakening. After all, Jermarcus "Yoshi" Hardrick arrived on Nebraska's campus in January 2010 as a touted junior-college recruit. Judging by all those glowing newspaper articles about him, Hardrick figured he was well-prepared to play big-time collegiate football. He figured he was ready to begin his ascension to the NFL. ...
Sipple discusses Spring Game, Husker football with Exec Club
Despite the less than spectacular display of offensive game plan at the Huskers’ Spring Game this past Saturday, Lincoln Journal Star sports columnist Steve Sipple remains quite intrigued about the football season coming this fall. It’s the second week into April, and here’s a guy who’s excited. “I’ve been doing this for 30-plus years, and I don’t know if I’ve ever been more interested in Nebraska football,” Sipple said Monday after the spring game to Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln...
