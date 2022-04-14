Watch now: Badgers tight end Jaylan Franklin discusses leadership and new OC Bobby Engram

Despite the less than spectacular display of offensive game plan at the Huskers’ Spring Game this past Saturday, Lincoln Journal Star sports columnist Steve Sipple remains quite intrigued about the football season coming this fall. It’s the second week into April, and here’s a guy who’s excited. “I’ve been doing this for 30-plus years, and I don’t know if I’ve ever been more interested in Nebraska football,” Sipple said Monday after the spring game to Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO