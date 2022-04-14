Watch now: Wisconsin TE coach Chris Haering on handling injuries at his position

By the time you go to bed on Sunday night, you will know whether or not the Oregon Ducks were able to add a big-time wide receiver prospect to their 2023 recruiting class or not. 4-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper announced on Saturday that he will be making his commitment on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Pacific time. Kasper, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 20 WR in the 2023 class, and No. 125 player overall, has visited Eugene multiple times, and currently holds a Crystal Ball projection from 247Sports to land with the Ducks. At 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, the Gilbert,...

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO