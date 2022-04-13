Sick Burn: 6 Ways to Treat a Burn on the Roof of Your Mouth

While no spice is the ultimate magic cure for everyone when it comes to bloating, many people find turmeric can provide relief when experiencing indigestion. Turmeric, a flowering plant, Curcuma longa, of the ginger family, is a versatile spice that can add flavor to practically everything— including other anti-bloating foods like roasted veggies, rice, soups, etc. and drinks like tea or coffee. We checked in with digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert Dr. M. Kara, creator of KaraMD, and registered dietitian Michelle Hawksworth at Muscle and Brawn to learn more about how turmeric can reduce inflammation in the gut, which frequent bloating is a sign of.

