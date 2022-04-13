ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Sick Burn: 6 Ways to Treat a Burn on the Roof of Your Mouth

By Nicky Cade
Greatist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou just couldn’t wait to bite into that sizzling slice of pizza and BAM. Mouth burn. It happens to the best of us. But now what? Here are six ways you can treat a burn on the roof of your mouth, plus a list of foods and activities to avoid as...

greatist.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Burning#Tylenol#Food Allergy#Vitamin#Bam#Aada
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Spice You Should Put On Literally Everything To Flush Belly Bloat

While no spice is the ultimate magic cure for everyone when it comes to bloating, many people find turmeric can provide relief when experiencing indigestion. Turmeric, a flowering plant, Curcuma longa, of the ginger family, is a versatile spice that can add flavor to practically everything— including other anti-bloating foods like roasted veggies, rice, soups, etc. and drinks like tea or coffee. We checked in with digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert Dr. M. Kara, creator of KaraMD, and registered dietitian Michelle Hawksworth at Muscle and Brawn to learn more about how turmeric can reduce inflammation in the gut, which frequent bloating is a sign of.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Diseases With Symptoms Similar to Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in both women and men in the United States. When detected at an earlier stage before it metastasizes (spreads), treatment for lung cancer is more likely to be successful. Many people with lung cancer do not have symptoms until the disease...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Are Underactive Thyroid and Psoriatic Arthritis Connected?

About 30% of people with psoriasis, an inflammatory condition of the skin, develop an autoimmune, inflammatory form of arthritis called psoriatic arthritis. In psoriatic arthritis, the body produces autoantibodies, which attack its own joints. Psoriatic arthritis can result in permanent joint damage if left untreated. The thyroid is an endocrine...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Gallstone pancreatitis: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Gallstone pancreatitis is a painful and potentially life threatening condition where a gallstone blocks a person’s pancreatic duct. This causes digestive juices to back up and damages the pancreas. Acute (short-term) pancreatitis is the. cause of gastrointestinal-related hospitalizations in the United States. Gallstones cause around 35–40% of these.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Eating Prunes May Reduce Inflammation and Improve Bone Health

Study suggests daily prune consumption may reduce osteoporosis risk after menopause. A study in postmenopausal people suggests eating nutrient-rich prunes every day may be beneficial to bone health, reducing inflammatory factors that contribute to osteoporosis. The research will be presented this week in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022.
FITNESS
Allure

Does Sleeping on Your Stomach or Side Really Cause Wrinkles?

It may be called beauty sleep, but if smooth skin is your goal, the way you rest your head could be contributing to unwanted lines. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy