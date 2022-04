Britney Spears took to her Instagram to share some thoughts ahead of her next journey in motherhood and career. In a four-page message, the “Piece of Me” singer started the conversation by discussing how much of a “makeup junky” she is, confessing to receiving a ton of products from companies. She then went on to reflect on her past dealings of “waiting and waiting in those dressing rooms with my dad” as a performer getting her makeup done and noted her discontent with the situation: “I look back now and I’m like ‘how did I do that ???’ Honestly just the thought of being in the same building as them let alone the same room makes the hair on my arms stand up !!!”

