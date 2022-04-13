2022 NFL Draft: 3 cornerback options for the San Francisco 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signed a massive three-year, $121.5 million extension with the franchise on Wednesday. The Raiders rewarded Carr for one of the better years of his career, as he threw for a career-high 4,804 passing yards while leading Las Vegas to a playoff berth, the first of his career. However, the team bowed out in the Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Bengals, who went on to advance to the Super Bowl. The playoffs haven’t been kind to Carr, as he has yet to win one postseason contest in his career. Carr has a message for any who doubt he can eventually win in the postseason, as reported by Pro Football Talk.

