Colorado State

Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen unveiled as headliners for the 2022 Seven Peaks Festival

By Carena Liptak
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Festival is returning to Colorado this Labor Day Weekend, and the singer unfurled the event's impressive roundup of performers this week. Dierks will co-headline the three-day event with Morgan Wallen....

