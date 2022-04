You probably don’t need a pile of research to know that having a strong support network is beneficial in a number of ways. Nevertheless, that pile exists. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reports that not having family and friends who can help out during times of trouble is linked with social isolation, loneliness, and even physical and mental conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease. A strong professional network can contribute to career success. And a strong social support network can help us be more resilient when dealing with stress.

