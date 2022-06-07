20 most comfortable heels for work, weddings and everything else in 2022

We know the pain of uncomfortable heels all too well.

Maybe it started at 15 when you were walking into the school gym wearing your prom dress . Or maybe you first experienced the agony when you wore a sun dress and those strappy heels on a first date.

Whenever your introduction to the painful world of heels was, it may have made you forever fearful of any shoe over one inch tall.

But fear not, because beauty isn’t pain. You can still look fabulous without ending the day with sores, welts and red toes.

Introducing, the comfiest heels you’ll ever own.

Curated from top brands such as Cole Haan and Everlane , you’ll find a list of the most comfortable women’s heels for work, weddings, commutes and more. Simply browse the below options to find your perfect sole mate.

Cole Haan

Available in black and Amphora leather options, the Cole Haan Grand Ambition Pump is the comfiest of the comfiest.

It’s elegant silhouette is constructed “embracing the contours of your body” to create the perfect fit. The shoe also features responsive cushioning that adds the perfect level of padding for each step. And did we mention how perfect each detail is, such as the front gold trim?

One reviewer said the shoe is “everything you want in a heel” and that the “insoles are crafted so well,” and we couldn’t agree more.

Madewell

Simple to wear but gorgeous enough to make a statement, this Madewell mule features leather straps, a wood heel and elastic panels.

“Wow these shoes are amazing!” said a happy customer. “They’re extremely comfortable (and I never wear anything with a heel) so I’m so happy with this purchase. If you’re debating on buying them, I 100% suggest you do. You won’t regret it!”

Amazon

Available in 20 styles and colors, this heel isn’t too high or too low. Not to mention, every woman needs a hot red heel in her closet.

“Let me just tell you that I almost cried when I put them on!!” said an overjoyed customer. “They aren’t too high or too low, just the perfect height to walk and be comfortable for women who don’t normally wear heels.”

dr. Liza

If you’ve been searching for comfy high heels, then it’s your lucky day.

The Canada-designed and Brazilian-made shoes are crafted with an orthotic insole, shock-absorbing platform, non-skid outsole, deep heel cup and rocker sole. Combine all of those features together, and you get a heel that doesn’t only look good but feels good, too.

“Amazing,” said a reviewer describing the shoe. “The fit, the feel, the style. I can’t say enough about these beauties! I can’t wait to buy more.”

LifeStride

With a name like LifeStride, you’re guaranteed a comfortable commute.

These unique heels come in four different statement designs, while they are all made with a simple upper that adds traction and stability — two musts for those on the go.

“They are super comfortable (I wore them for 10 hours on my feet most of the day) and look super sexy,” shared a reviewer. “I even had someone ask to take a picture of my shoes!!!!!”

Sarah Flint

There’s nothing like a sexy black pump, but if it pinches and squeezes, the shoes are going straight back to the store!

Thankfully, this pair of Sarah Flint heels are beyond comfortable. Not only do they feature a high, slim heel shaft, but the shoe features a wide toe box to minimize crowding and anatomical arch support. Your feet will also thank you for choosing a pair of heels that come with 6mm of extra padding added to the footbed.

“This shoe is true to size, comfortable and sexy,” said a happy reviewer. “I can’t get over the craftsmanship of these and how I can keep them on for long periods of time.

Inez

If you are looking for an ultra-comfortable heel for your wedding day, you found it.

Not only is the Sara in Soft Gold a high-heel that combines a block heel, hidden elastic and a custom-designed insole with arch support, but it also looks incredible. After all, you deserve to go all out for your wedding shenanigans.

Instagram influencer Kari S. even said, “Can we just talk about these gold sandals? They are comfy, people. COMFY.”

Everlane

The cult-classic Everlane The Day Heel is back in stock, but there’s no guarantee it’ll stay that way. After all, the brand itself says it’s “a heel you can walk in. All. Damn. Day.”

“So comfortable and didn’t need any ‘breaking in’ time,” one reviewer raved. “[I] went back to work after a year of wearing trainers so needed something comfy, stylish and versatile and this one ticks all the boxes.”

Choose from black, bone stacked or light taupe leather colors. The ballet-inspired silhouette features a rounded toe, a two-inch block heel and an elasticized back.

Margoux

When it’s just named “The Heel,” you know it’s going to be good.

The Heel comes in five various designs and color, with size and width options available. The shoe also includes details such as a supportive fit that molds with wear, an Italian calf hair upper and leather lining, five mm of plush foam padding and a 2.5-inch heel.

Reviewers rave about the amount of padding The Heel features, claiming they actually “want to wear them.”

Naturalizer

What does “nude” even mean? Well, it depends on your own individual skin tone, and thankfully Naturalizer understands that.

A part of their “True Colors” collection, the Vera Dress Sandal comes in eight different nude shades so you can find you perfect match.

Better yet, the block heel, ankle strap and Contour+ technology make for superior comfort. One reviewer even shared that the heel was still beyond comfortable after six straight hours of wear.

Further heel features include a leather leather or suede upper, an open toe, an adjustable buckle closure and more.

Kelly & Katie

Gorgeous and eye catching, these heels will make a statement wherever you go.

The lower heel provides lift while the padded footbed allows for comfortability. And who doesn’t want to be comfortable when dancing the night away?

A content reviewer said she wore these “all night in New York,” a city who loves walking, and they “were so comfy.”

Sam Edleman

A pistachio colored kitten heel? Yes please!

This Sam Edleman heel radiates elegance and features a pointed toe and low heel. Best of all, it can seamlessly be dressed up or down with ease. Choose from pistachio, black suede and riviera blue colors.

A reviewer said, “Sam Edelman is my go-to for work shoes and these Dori Kitten Heels are absolutely perfect! They are very stylish while staying comfortable…you can’t go wrong with these!”

Pashion Footwear

What makes these so comfortable you ask? Oh you know, just the fact that it instantly transitions from a four inch stiletto into a one inch block heel.

All you have to do is twist, pull and replace.

Reviewers are “obsessed” with the heels turned flats, and we think you will be too.

Franco Sarto

“I have two pairs of these shoes and they are not only extremely stylish but also very comfortable,” said on reviewer.

The same happy shopper said they can wear these adorable slingbacks with jeans or a dress and can be dressed up or down.

Vivaia

With a retro-inspired design, round toe, chunky heel and knit upper, these Vivaia heels are next level. Best of all, customers agree that they are worth the buck.

“They really do feel quite comfortable,” said a shopper, “perhaps more so than the flats I wear!”

Nina Shoes

As the brand says, this is a “timeless pump that can go from desk to date to dance all night.”

One reviewer said, “These pumps are not only beautiful but comfortable. I have never been able to wear a pointed toe shoe before these.”

Saks Off Fifth

While this designer heel isn’t drowning in reviews, we know a thing or two about heels and comfort.

Due to this shoe’s padded insole and elastic upper, we just know they’re good. Plus, they aren’t only trend-forward, but they are also guaranteed to be comfortable.

DSW

Available in green, nude and black, this strappy heel features knotted straps, a chunky block heel and a 90’s style. You’ll be strutting through the streets with ease.

“I love these heels!!!,” one reviewer said. “The green is so cute for adding a bit of color to a neutral outfit. I have flatter feet and these are comfortable for me with a block heel.”

F.Major

Made with a super thin insole while still delivering a striking silhouette and ultimate comfort, you can’t pass these F.Major pumps up. Best of all, they are sleek, clean and are available in nappa or patent options.

We have these in our own closets, and trust us, they’re too good to pass up on.

Waldenlife

Available in over 10 colors, these knitted heels exude grace. Best of all, the knit fabric is breathable while simultaneously offering superior stretch. Take our word for it, as we are big fans of kitted shoes.

