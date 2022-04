Well, we thought the Detroit Lions were going to have nine picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft but that will not be the case. Chris Burke of The Athletic has confirmed that the Lions do not hold the No. 234 overall pick as we thought they did as it is the property of the Denver Broncos by virtue of the Trinity Benson trade that took place just before the start of the 2021 season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO