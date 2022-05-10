ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How the FDA is responding to critical baby formula shortage

By Yi-Jin Yu
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJBNT_0f8GHGi400

Amid a growing shortage of baby formula across the country, major retailers have limited the amount of formula customers can buy. Now, the Food and Drug Administration is "working around the clock" to deal with the deficit, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

The FDA is approaching the problem from more than one angle, "working with major infant formula manufacturers to ensure they’re increasing production" and "exercising flexibility and expediting review of notifications of manufacturing changes that will help increase supply, particularly in the case of specialized formula," according to the press secretary .

As of April 24, 40% of popular formula brands may be sold out at stores nationwide, up from 31% in early April, according to Datasembly, a firm that tracks products stocked on store shelves. Six states in particular also saw up to or over 50% of baby formula sold out in stores, including Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZTb2_0f8GHGi400
STOCK IMAGE/Paulo Sousa/Getty Images - PHOTO: An infant is fed baby formula in an undated stock image.

In response, CVS and Walgreens are among the retailers now restricting purchases of formula products.

"Following supplier challenges and increased customer demand, we've added a limit of three baby formula products per purchase in our stores and online. We're continuing to work with our baby formula vendors to address this issue and we regret any inconvenience this causes our customers," Matt Blanchette, a senior manager of retail communications at CVS Pharmacy told "GMA" via email in April.

A Walgreens spokesperson also told "GMA" in a statement last month: "Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, infant and toddler formulas are seeing constraint across the country. Similar to other retailers, we put into effect purchase limits of three per transaction on all infant and toddler formula to help improve inventory. We continue to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demands."

CVS and Walgreens both said Friday that their statements stand amid the new data released.

The shortage is due to several factors, experts say, including supply chain issues, rising inflation and previous recalls of baby formula products.

Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration warned consumers not to use certain Alimentum, EleCare, or Similac powdered infant formulas that were recalled due to possible bacterial contamination .

MORE: FDA warns about some powdered infant formula amid investigation of 5 illnesses

The World Health Organization and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend breastfeeding infants as breast milk contains the optimal nutrients and health protection for babies. However, breastfeeding may not always be possible for a host of reasons and may need to be supplemented with formula.

Nearly 70% of babies in the U.S., or nearly 3 million babies, are fed infant formula and get some or all of their nutritional needs from it, according to a 2016 review based on FDA data.

As the baby formula shortage continues, experts say parents and caregivers should reach out to pediatricians and seek help from resources like the federal Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition program. If a child needs specialized formula, like a hydrolyzed formula for a baby with allergies, they should talk to their child's pediatrician or care team, like a pediatric dietitian, gastroenterolgist or nephrologist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HO826_0f8GHGi400
STOCK IMAGE/Huizeng Hu/Getty Images - PHOTO: Powered baby milk forumla is mixed in a bottle in an undated stock image.

Here are five more tips for parents, according to Dr. Steven Abrams, a professor of pediatrics at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin.

Be flexible with formula brands

Experts like Abrams say for most families, if one formula isn't available, look for generic or alternative formulas.

"If you use the one brand name, identify the comparable version that might be the other competing brand names or the generic versions," Abrams told "GMA." "They're virtually identical. There's no reason that the overwhelming majority of parents can't use almost any of the routine formulas they see out there that are comparable to what they're used to."

Check for formula in different stores

Abrams suggests looking in multiple stores for formula, including groceries and supermarkets, big box stores, convenience stores, and warehouse stores. Another option is to search online from reputable stores or to order from manufacturers directly.

"It's harder for people who are more isolated from cities or more rural, and that's where they can look online. If it's one of those super-specialized formulas like Elecare, sometimes the pediatrician will be able to connect them with a formula representative that can help them. Sometimes the hospital may have a small supply they can use," Abrams said.

Don't hoard baby formula

Abrams also added that there is no reason to panic buy baby formula.

"I know it's tempting to stock up four months' supply because you're worried about it, but obviously, it's like everyone going to the gas station at the same time. If everybody buys formula at the same time, then there isn't for other people," he said.

Never dilute formula

Diluting infant formula can be dangerous and even life-threatening for babies, leading to a serious nutritional deficit and health issues, such as brain damage and seizures.

Follow basic hygiene standards, like washing hands before preparation, and follow instructions on the formula packaging. If preparing powdered formula, the FDA recommends using clean, potable water to mix. Some liquid formula also requires water to be mixed in.

Don't try to DIY formula

Commercially available baby formula is heavily regulated by the federal Food and Drug Administration to be a safe breast milk alternative/supplement to provide babies the nutrition they need. The FDA does not recommend parents make or feed a child formula that hasn't been evaluated as the formula may not have the correct amount or type of nutrients that a baby would need and could be adulterated.

"Only buy proper formulas that are sold legally in the United States via stores or online as legitimate formulas. There have been a couple of cases of babies actually getting homemade formulas and dying from them or being critically injured by them," Abrams said.

The FDA has noted these past incidents, saying on its website , "The agency has received reports of hospitalized babies who had been fed homemade infant formula and then suffered from hypocalcemia (low calcium). Other potential problems with homemade formulas include contamination and absence of, or inadequate amounts of, critical nutrients."

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Sean Hannity Falsely Identifies ‘Pallets and Pallets’ of Baby Formula at the Border Amid Shortage

(Note: post has been updated with information about baby formula vs. powdered milk for babies.) Fox News’ Sean Hannity shared photos that falsely claimed to show “pallets and pallets” of baby formula at the southern border that were reserved for “illegal immigrants,” which CNN quickly debunked, calling the “Fox and Friends” segment an “illuminating example” in “outrage creation.”
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

The FDA Uses Its New Authority To Close Off the Last Remaining Legal Option for Vapers Who Like Flavor Variety

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is moving fast to close off what seems to be the last remaining legal option for vaping companies that want to provide the e-liquid flavors that former smokers overwhelmingly prefer. Exercising regulatory authority that Congress recently gave it, the FDA has set a May 14 deadline for seeking "premarket" approval of vaping products that deliver nicotine derived from sources other than tobacco. Companies that fail to submit applications by then, the agency warns, "will be subject to FDA enforcement."
HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
WebMD

When Pot Is Legal, Prescriptions for Pain, Depression, Anxiety and Sleep Drop

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people have legal access to marijuana, they're less likely to take certain prescription drugs, new research suggests. U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal have seen large drops in the use of prescription drugs for pain, depression, anxiety, sleep, psychosis and seizures, the researchers found.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Popculture

Flour Tortilla Recall Updated by FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given an update on its recall of tortillas sold by The Salsa Texan. The niche brand was first recalled last month when some of its coconut flour tortillas were found to contain undeclared wheat. On Friday, the FDA announced that the recall continues and that the products have now tested positive for undeclared milk as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Daily Mail

Colorado prison inmate becomes first American infected by latest outbreak of H5N1 bird flu: Caught illness during pre-release placement at poultry farm and is now recovering

A Colorado prison inmate has contracted H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm where he was placed as part of a pre-release work program. The unnamed inmate, who is under 40, contracted the bird flu - known medically as avian influenza - at Foster Farms after being directly exposed through culling, the Montrose Press and the CDC reported.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Baby Formula#Formulas#Convenience Stores#White House#Datasembly#Fed#Cvs
Daily Mail

Pfizer is forced to recall drug used to treat hypertension after pills were found to be contaminated with cancer-causing compounds

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is recalling five batches of its hypertension drug Accupril after it was found to contain chemicals that can cause cancer. The recall comes after research found that batches of the drug contained increased levels of a cancer-causing agent, nitrosamine. It was announced on March 22 and involves five batches of pills, each containing 90 bottles.
INDUSTRY
Psych Centra

What Are the Fastest-Acting Antidepressants?

It takes time before any antidepressant kicks in. But some medications relieve your symptoms faster than others. Waiting for medication to work can be challenging. And if you’re having to try various options that don’t provide relief, finding a drug that does improve your symptoms can take a lot of time and effort.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Recall Issued For Rapid Tests, FDA Says

A new recall has been issued for some COVID-19 rapid tests that are not authorized for distribution, the US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday, May 10.The FDA is warning people not to use the Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Colloidal Gold). Click here for the prod…
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Moderna's new COVID-19 booster protects better against Omicron and other variants

Moderna has said its updated COVID-19 vaccine booster protects better against several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron. The booster was designed to target two variants—the original variant and the Beta variant. The redesigned vaccine also remained more effective against the original, Beta, and Omicron variants six months after administration. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Popculture

Deli Meat Recalled

Olympia Meats, a Portland, Oregon company, recalled over 860 pounds of pork deli meat because the packaging did not say the product contained pistachios. People with tree nut allergies could have severe reactions if they consume the product. The affected product was sent to Maine, Oregon, and Washington to be sold in stores and foodservice distribution.
FOOD SAFETY
GMA

GMA

51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy