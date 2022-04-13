ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodø/Glimt coach suspended from Roma game for tunnel brawl

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYON, Switzerland (AP) — Norwegian soccer club Bodø/Glimt will be without its coach when it plays Roma on Thursday...

NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
UEFA
Daily Mail

AC Milan 2-0 Genoa: Stefano Pioli's side remain top of Serie A after hard-fought win against relegation-threatened visitors leaves them two points clear of rivals Inter Milan

Rafael Leao and Junior Messias struck to earn AC Milan a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Genoa on Friday, with Stefano Pioli's side returning to the top of Serie A. Inter Milan had briefly climbed to the Serie A summit after their 3-1 success at Spezia earlier on Friday, putting pressure on their great rivals to respond as Milan look to win the Scudetto for the first time since 2011.
SOCCER
KESQ

For Ukrainian competitors Invictus Games are break from war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Until a few days ago, Volodymyr Musyak was on the front lines defending Ukraine from Russia’s devastating assault on his nation. Now he’s preparing to pick up a bow and arrow in the Invictus Games archery competition. The sporting event for active service personnel and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday and ends April 22 in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. Those concepts seem a world away to the team of 19 athletes from Ukraine and their supporters as they settle in The Hague for the games.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Give him the No 7 shirt': Manchester United fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr copying his dad's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration as he scores for Manchester United's Under-12 side in a youth tournament in Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr decided to copy his dad's trademark 'Siuuu' celebration while playing for Manchester United's under-12s. The 11-year-old notched the Red Devils fifth goal against EF Girones Sabat during a youth tournament in Spain. Ronaldo prodded home a set piece from close range, before running towards the corner flag,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Alex Gilady, Israeli Olympic Committee member, dies at 79

JERUSALEM (AP) — Alex Gilady, an Israeli media pioneer and longtime International Olympic Committee member, has died. He was 79. Gilady was a former sports executive at U.S. network NBC and was the first Israeli journalist to report from Egypt in 1977 ahead of the signing of a landmark peace treaty with its Arab neighbor. He received the Israeli Broadcasting Association’s “Man of the Year” award that year. He died at a hospital in London from cancer late on Thursday, according to Israeli business paper The Marker. Gilady was elected as an IOC member in 1994. He served on the commissions organizing each of the games from Athens in 2004 until Paris 2024, according to the Olympic Committee.
CELEBRITIES
KESQ

Spanish soccer federation says hackers stole information

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation says it has been targeted by hackers who stole emails, text messages and audio conversations involving its top officials. The federation says it believes the information was offered anonymously to media outlets in Spain. The federation has asked authorities to investigate, adding that it had also been targeted by hackers a few months ago.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Serie A: Jose Mourinho, Roma can rescue disappointing European season for Italy with a Conference League title

Jose Mourinho is the last manager to have won a European trophy with an Italian club. It was 2010 when then Portuguese coach won the UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan. Twelve years later he chasing a different trophy bringing AS Roma to the semifinals of the UEFA Conference League, the new, third, European competition that was launched this season. It's clear that we are talking about a much different competition but AS Roma fans are desperate to see their team win a trophy more than ten years after the last time they lifted any silverware. The Giallorossi are the only Italian club left across Europe's three men's club competitions. Juventus were shockingly eliminated from the Champions League by Villarreal (although now that Unai Emery's men have also beaten Bayern the sting isn't quite so sharp) and Atalanta were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League in the quarterfinalsbyt RB Leipzig.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Lazio vs. Torino odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: April 16, 2022 Italian Serie A prediction

The all-time series between Lazio and Torino has been remarkably even, and after 133 total matches, it's the latter that actually holds the edge by a single game. However, the Eagles are clinging to their hold of the sixth place position in the Italian Serie A standings, and need a win against Il Toro on Saturday to continue fending off Fiorentina, which is chasing close behind. The last two meetings between the clubs each resulted in a draw, but you can see what happens in their next game when you stream the match on Paramount+.
SOCCER

