ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orinda, CA

Car Fire Blocks Eastbound Highway 24 Onramp In Orinda Wednesday

By NEWS24-680
news24-680.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA messy pickup truck fire closed the eastbound Highway 24 on-ramp from Bryant Way in Orinda...

news24-680.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

1 dead from 3-alarm San Jose fire, another injured

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm structure fire on the 1000 block of Wilsham Drive Sunday morning, officials say. San Jose Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 11:11 a.m. Crews are currently on sight attempting to control the fire. A person has been transported for burn injuries sustained from the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 bodies found in car parked near Highway 101 in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded Sunday morning to a report of a vehicle on St. Vincent Drive with two bodies inside. CHP officers were dispatched to a private road on Caltrans property north of the Marinwood U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp. The Marin County Sheriff's Department was...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
The Independent

At least five dead in 50 car pile-up on Missouri highway

At least five people are confirmed dead and several injured in a massive pile-up of 40 to 50 cars and trucks on Missouri’s Interstate 57 highway.The casualties could rise as rescue crews work to assess the damage and injuries, with a mobile morgue set up near the Mississippi County crash site.Mississippi County EMS director Zach Bolden said conditions were foggy when emergency crews responded to the pile-up of between 40 to 50 vehicles, according to 23WIFR.Drone footage of the scene showed multiple large semi-trailers and small cars strewn across the highway in flames and smoke.Early indications point to one of...
ACCIDENTS
WTOK-TV

Fire destroys Laurel house early Wednesday morning

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning fire heavily damaged a vacant house in Laurel. The Laurel Fire Department received a call from the 911 dispatch of a structure fire at 820 South 6th Avenue at 3:34 a.m. Battalion Chief Timothy Tisdale, Shift Commander A, dispatched three engine companies: E-1,...
LAUREL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Orinda, CA
Crime & Safety
Orinda, CA
Accidents
City
Orinda, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

CHP: Fatal crash causes Highway 49 closures

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Highway 49 near Grass Valley is closed due to a fatal crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.  The CHP said La Barr Meadows Drive is blocked and southbound traffic is being diverted off at McKnight Way.  Officials said the highway will be closed for an unknown duration of time.  […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Protection#Accident#Bryant Way
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Man dies while driving wrong way on US 101

(BCN) – A man died in Santa Rosa early Sunday after he collided with another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near the Yolanda Avenue off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol first received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway at roughly 1:58 a.m. Officers with the CHP subsequently […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay couple convicted of stealing 500K from casino

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the conviction of a Livermore couple in a gambling scheme that bilked over half a million dollars from the 580 Casino between 2015 and 2017. The couple were originally charged in stealing approximately $4 million, according to a 2020 press release that accompanied the initial charges. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One woman was arrested on Wednesday after being the suspect of a bank robbery in Santa Rosa, police announced in a Nixle alert. Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday around noon at a Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. A female suspect identified as 42-year-old Elise Miller who is […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Multi-vehicle crash on Watt Avenue leaves 5 injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were injured Friday night in a multi-vehicle crash at a Highway 50 off-ramp in Sacramento. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said five vehicles were involved in a crash on Watt Avenue. In total, five people were hurt. Three were in critical condition and sent to the nearest hospital, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy